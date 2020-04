This is a report fromMorgan Stanley, the main conclusion of this research report is:The COVID-19 will actually strengthen China's position in world manufacturing and supply chain, instead of weaken it.The reason behind it are:(1) COVID-19 strikes both America and Europe heavily, there are years for them to recover, they have no financial muscle to do large projects and investment, in contrasts, China, thanks to its quick recovery, and tight money policy, now have tremendous financial power to support herself to run large investment projects, sample put: to transfer the manufacturing out of China now needs capital, and now only China has the capital, so...(2) The most important issue to investors, besides the profit, is the stability, which means investors prefer stability of supply chain, in contrast to the west, despite of being the outbreak center of COVID-19, China manage to make the disease under control very swiftly, and restart the manufacturing very quickly and efficiently, this feature impressed the investors in the world, so investment and supply chain in China is regarded more and more like a safe bet among investors in the world, actually according to Morgan Stanley's survery of TMT industry leaders, almost all of them are impressed by China's ability demonstrated in the outbreak.Its a sad day for the keybroad warriors here, unlike you, the research analysts and quants in IB are usually graded from top schools and has PhDs in maths and other serious subjects, and they do research for a living