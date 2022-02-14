What's new

COVID19: Has Pakistan Proved Experts Forecasts Wrong?

COVID19: Has Pakistan Proved Experts Forecasts Wrong?

The United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have recently assessed American travelers' risk of COVID19 infection in Pakistan being among the lowest in the world.
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

The United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have recently assessed American travelers' risk of COVID19 infection in Pakistan being among the lowest in the world. The Economist magazine has ranked Pakistan second in the world for return to the normalcy of pre-pandemic life. These assessments stand in sharp contrast to Pakistan's low ranking for pandemic preparedness by the Global Health Index (GHI). GHS has also continued to rank India higher than its neighbors in spite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's disastrous handling of the COVID19 outbreak in India that saw people gasping for breath and dying on the streets of major Indian cities. The health experts at GHS seem to be totally out of touch with reality. They are the epitome of the "ivory tower" academia.


US CDC on Pakistan:
In its latest global travel advisory, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has placed Pakistan at level-2, a level assigned to just 5 countries in the world.
The agency has placed India at level-3, which includes countries where the chances of catching Covid-19 are high. Most of the world, including North America and Europe, are placed in level 4 by the CDC.

Economist Magazine Normalcy Index:
The Economist magazine has its own ranked list of countries for return to pre-pandemic life. In its latest issue, the magazine says that "Activity is back at normal levels in just two of the countries we track: Colombia and Pakistan".
The Economist ranks Pakistan second in the world with a score of 106.6, just behind the first-ranked Egypt with a score of 107.4.
Global Health Index:
Global Health Security(GHS) Index measures the capacities of 195 countries to prepare for epidemics and pandemics. GHS has been publishing its rankings and maps since 2020 that continue to show that North America and Western Europe as the best prepared for pandemics.
GHS has also continued to rank India higher than its neighbors in spite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's disastrous handling of the COVID19 in India outbreak that saw people gasping for breath and dying on the streets of major Indian cities. The health experts at GHS seem to be totally out of touch with reality. They are the epitome of the "ivory tower" academia.
As much you can love/hate Imran Khan, he pulled a master stroke on COVID.

Knowing jahil awaam of Pakistan he will never get credit for that, but if Zardari or Nawaz was there we would've been devastated and some corruption would've happened with the vaccine.
 
As much you can love/hate Imran Khan, he pulled a master stroke on COVID.

Knowing jahil awaam of Pakistan he will never get credit for that, but if Zardari or Nawaz was there we would've been devastated and some corruption would've happened with the vaccine.
It was a incredible performance in the time and age of covid when next door in India and multiple other countries it was a disaster
 

