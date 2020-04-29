Covid vaccine: UK supply hit by India delivery delay

313ghazi said: This is what happens when you outsource everything in the pursuit of profits. Just see the state of British manufacturing Vs German manufacturing for example. Click to expand...

The UK’s PPE procurement scandal reminds us why we need ways to hold ministers to account Martin McKee looks at what lessons we can learn from the government’s many failures in procuring personal protective equipment during the pandemic It is never easy to explain, to someone from elsewhere who is unfamiliar with the constitutional settlement, how politicians are held to account in...

Mark Steel: Want a multimillion PPE contract from the government? Just befriend a Tory MP After seeing the details of the National Audit Office’s report, I wouldn’t be surprised to discover that a yogic guru had been given £50m to contact the spirit of coronavirus

The bigger problem is the loss of EU safeguards which guaranteed certain standards when outsourcing critical industry. The British public has taken these safeguards for granted for decades. Now you may as well contract to whoever your mate is overseas."existing rules on public procurement have sufficient flexibility for emergencies. Yet, like many other provisions inherited from the UK’s EU membership, the government has expressed a wish to diverge or, as the prime minister put it, “fundamentally change” them. Given the evidence of abuses, and not just in relation to PPE, this is something we should be concerned about."More mature capitalism at play.