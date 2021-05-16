Covid: RSS chief Bhagwat blames negligence after first wave for explosive rise in cases
TIMESOFINDIA.COM / May 15, 2021, 17:47 IST
NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has blamed a general complacency- on part of the government, administration and the public at large- for the explosive second wave of coronavirus infections in India.
"We are facing this situation as government, administration and public - all became negligent after first Covid wave," Bhagwat said while speaking at the Positivity Unlimited lecture series.
Bhagwat said that advice from doctors and medical practitioners were ignored once the first wave seemed to be under control.
Amid talks of a likely third wave, Bhagwat said we need to stay united and work like a team in these testing times, and prepare ourselves.
He called the Covid pandemic a challenge before humanity, and India has to set an example.
The RSS chief also warned against making irrational statements, and work together without discussing merits and demerits.
India in a day recorded 3,26,098 fresh cases and 3,890 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The government also said that the overall Covid situation in the country is stabilising.
