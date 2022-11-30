What's new

Covid restrictions lifted in multiple Chinese cities, ongoing story..

Covid restrictions lifted in multiple Chinese cities, ongoing story..​

www.theguardian.com

Covid restrictions lifted in Chinese city of Guangzhou after protests

Police still searching for protesters in other cities as top security body urges crackdown on ‘hostile forces’
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
www.reuters.com

Two Chinese cities ease COVID curbs after protests spread

The giant Chinese cities of Guangzhou and Chongqing announced an easing of COVID curbs on Wednesday, a day after demonstrators in southern Guangzhou clashed with police amid a string of protests against the world's toughest coronavirus restrictions.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

China's Zhengzhou, home to the world's largest iPhone factory, is ending its Covid lockdown

Hong Kong CNN Business - Major Chinese cities, including financial hub Shanghai and Zhengzhou -- home to the world's largest iPhone factory -- said on
www.southwestreviewnews.com www.southwestreviewnews.com
 
2b6b792f902d02ab5ff15d7ed3cb494c

3G-VIR-CN-SOT-221130-1630.jpg


64468484B60E837EE753E283E8942C44CBD7987D_size176_w1080_h810.jpg
 

