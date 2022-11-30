beijingwalker
Covid restrictions lifted in multiple Chinese cities, ongoing story..
Covid restrictions lifted in Chinese city of Guangzhou after protests
Police still searching for protesters in other cities as top security body urges crackdown on ‘hostile forces’
www.theguardian.com
Two Chinese cities ease COVID curbs after protests spread
The giant Chinese cities of Guangzhou and Chongqing announced an easing of COVID curbs on Wednesday, a day after demonstrators in southern Guangzhou clashed with police amid a string of protests against the world's toughest coronavirus restrictions.
www.reuters.com
China's Zhengzhou, home to the world's largest iPhone factory, is ending its Covid lockdown
Hong Kong CNN Business - Major Chinese cities, including financial hub Shanghai and Zhengzhou -- home to the world's largest iPhone factory -- said on
www.southwestreviewnews.com