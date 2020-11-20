Covid on USS Michael Murphy

How is people contracting the virus a good thing?
They're not "people". They are demons.
My dislike for the US may be even more than u, but cheering people for contracting a virus that u may too contract one day ( i hope u never do) is not honourable.They're not "people". They are demons.
Only mentally deficient people with no honor would wish Covid on others.
Haha America is getting close to 100% infected. That's what you get for stealing land from our brothers the Native Indians.Only mentally deficient people with no honor would wish Covid on others.
Who said it is a good thing?
Only mentally deficient people with no honor would assume others wish Covid on others.Only mentally deficient people with no honor would wish Covid on others.