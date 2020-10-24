What's new

Covid kills a Prominent Kashmiri leader

Covid kills a Prominent Kashmiri leader
Ashraf Sehrai tests COVID-19 positive posthumously

While he had tested negative for COVID-19 through RAT, his swab tested positive for the pathogen after his death

GK Web Desk
Srinagar, May 5, 2021, 10:34 PM
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 10:36 PM

The swab sample of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who died in a hospital in Jammu while under detention, has tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Wednesday.

The septuagenarian was shifted from Udhampur jail to GMC hospital Jammu yesterday.

While he had tested negative for COVID-19 through RAT, his swab tested positive for the pathogen after his death, news agency GNS reported while quoting sources. Sehrai was detained last year and booked under Public Safety Act.

The 76-year-old was considered as a strong contender to take over as chief of the Hurriyat Conference after its former chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Sehrai’s stature among Hurriyat leaders had risen when his son Junaid joined militancy immediately after he was elected as chairman of the TeH — a political party Geelani had founded with Sehrai after parting ways from their parent organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir — after Geelani’s resignation in 2018.

Junaid was killed in an encounter in Srinagar on May 19 last year.

www.google.com

Ashraf Sehrai tests COVID-19 positive posthumously | Greater Kashmir

Ashraf Sehrai tests COVID-19 positive posthumously Greater Kashmir | The swab sample of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who died in a hospital in Jammu while under detention, has tested positive for
- PRTP GWD
- PRTP GWD
 
Tagging Kashmir experts...

UNHCR and OIC should look into the matter as well as the Hague for systematic genocide in Kashmir.

Kashmiris were struggling for proper nutrition before the pandemic under curfew and lockdown and with lowered immunity. Then India poured millions into the valley carrying multiple variants.
 
Tagging Kashmir experts...

Well, I am not a day-to-day expert on Kashmir but just know that hardliners like Geelani and Asiya Andrabi are not good for Kashmir.

UNHCR and OIC should look into the matter as well as the Hague for systematic genocide in Kashmir.
Unlike Palestine, in Kashmir there is no progressive armed faction ( like PLO ) but there are misguided armed factions ( like Hamas and Islamic Jihad ). This also is similar in Kashmir for the non-armed factions. There are visible progressives like MY Tarigami ( of the communist CPI-M party ), Omar Abdullah and Shehla Rashid. And there are regressives like Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Asiya Andrabi. The latter is like your Jamia Hafsa burqa brigade.
 
