Covid killed his father. Then came $1 million in medical bills

In China this is completely free of charge, back in 2020, the Jiangsu Province even conduct a surgery to replace the lung of a COVID-19 patient in critical condition to save his life, and even that surgery is free of charge, after that, several provinces also practice lung-replacing surgery to their terminal illed COVID-19 patients.



Of cause, thats not solely because the governor of the province want to save lives, it become a healthy competition between provinces to see who control the COVID-19 better, it will certainly be better for their careers if these governors can control the disease better.



Thats why until now, there is not a single death in Jiangsu province, were due to COVID-19, the lung-replace surgery show you they would do whatever it takes to keep this record.