COVID is Insalling Fear in the Indian Consumers

A nice interview from Karan Thapar on COVID's effect on the Indian macroeconomic condition under the attack from COVID.
Major points with my inputs:
** Pak definitely needs an "undocumented" economy run by her Deep Nation under her Deep State to make her a "hard" country against the Imperialists
# Pak needs the more of the Hindutva more than ever before
## If COVID can do this to them what'll happen once the "Panipat" gets broken past?
- Consumer Confidence Index is plummeting like hell. 97% of the Indian households are saying they're getting worse off
- Demand is going down
- Large scale industries (read Parsi/Marwari/Jain etc.) are making even more money but aren't investing back into the economy. No wonder they've physically moved out of India
- Unemployment is going up
- It's a classical "Keynesian Dilemma" - higher government spending now to increase deficit, or fiscal discipline now. The Modi government is duty bound to safeguard the interests of
Parsi/Marwari/Jain etc. tycoons and their foreign "East India Company" masters, not of the common Indian folks, for whom bashing Muslims, Pak etc. should be more than enough
- "Fear of Death" is settling into the Indian consumers mind and spreading roots, which is paralyzing their economic behavioral traits
- The Indian dream of a "5T$ economy" and selling it to the foreign investors are being shot down and jammed like their highly esteemed jets, equipped with the best from Israil, on 02-27
