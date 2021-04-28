What's new

Covid infections in Afghanistan getting out of control

B

Baby Leone

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 25, 2011
5,182
-2
4,901
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
KABUL: The Covid-19 pandemic is spiralling out of control in Afghanistan, with cases rising 2,400 percent in the past month, hospitals filling up and medical resources quickly running out, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on Thursday.

More than a third of tests last week came back positive, the IFRC said.

“Afghanistan is at a crisis point in the battle to contain Covid-19 as hospital beds are full to capacity in the capital Kabul and in many areas,” said Nilab Mobarez, acting President of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, in a statement released by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The surge was putting intense strain on a country where millions already live in poverty and health resources are scarce.


Health authorities on Thursday registered 2,313 positive cases and a record 101 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Officials and experts have said low testing means those official figures are probably a dramatic undercount.

Afghanistan’s fragile health system has been damaged by decades of war. Violence has risen in recent months, with US-led foreign forces withdrawing by September and peace negotiations between the Afghan government and insurgent Taliban largely stalled.

Major hospitals have closed their doors this week to new Covid-19 patients after an influx of cases left them with a lack of beds and oxygen shortages.

The IFRC warned that lack of vaccine access and hesitancy were exacerbating the situation. Less than 0.5pc of Afghans have been fully vaccinated.

Around 700,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine arrived in the country last week, allowing authorities to start the next round of its vaccination campaign.

The IFRC was working with Afghan authorities to provide more resources and try and boost medical oxygen production, according to Necephor Mghendi, the head of Afghanistan Country Delegation for IFRC. “More international support is needed to help win this race against this virus, so we can save thousands of lives,” he said.

www.dawn.com

Covid infections in Afghanistan getting out of control

“Afghanistan is at a crisis point in the battle to contain Covid-19," says acting president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society.
www.dawn.com
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
2,827
-6
6,826
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan sends corona safety, treatment items to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on behalf of government of Pakistan, has dispatched COVID-19 safety and treatment items to Afghanistan.
Addressing the ceremony held in this regard in Islamabad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said these items are being sent to Afghanistan for safety and treatment of the Afghan people. He said global challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic could only be contained with international solidarity and cooperation.
The sent items included 500 oxygen gas cylinders, oxygen concentrators, Intensive Care Unit ventilators, bipap digital x-ray machines, Personal Protection Equipment kits, nasal cannulas and thermal guns.

www.thenews.com.pk

Pakistan sends corona safety, treatment items to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority , on behalf of government of Pakistan, has dispatched COVID-19 safety and treatment items to Afghanistan.Addressing the ceremony held in this...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Song Hong
China FM videoconference with Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh counterparts on Covid 19
Replies
1
Views
178
Jobless Jack
J
Hamartia Antidote
German doctors broach ‘taboo’ subject of Covid toll on minority groups
Replies
2
Views
149
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
Dalit
America longing for a new project after Afghanistan
Replies
11
Views
1K
Nasr
Nasr
K
The City Losing Its Children to H.I.V.
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
S A L M A N.
S A L M A N.
N.Siddiqui
Featured Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan"India Is a Fascist State, Inspired by the Nazis"
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
82
Views
4K
Flash_Ninja
Flash_Ninja

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom