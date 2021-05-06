COVID in rural India poses parallel health care crisis

Millions of people living in underdeveloped areas outside India's cities are contracting COVID-19 without access to treatment. Villagers have been flocking to stuffed city hospitals, raising transmission risks.

Which rural areas are suffering?

Logistical bottleneck exacerbates India's crisis – Nimisha Jaiswal reports

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears

Crowds gather despite pandemic

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which is considered the largest Hindu gathering in the world, is held in a 12-year cycle, across four pilgrimage sites in India. This year, the festival is being held in the holy city of Haridwar. The festival, which is classified as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO, is attended by tens of thousands of people under normal circumstances.

Mass-testing campaign underway