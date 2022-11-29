COVID in California: Infections in state jump more than 63% in 1 month, most deaths now occur in vaccinated people​

beijingwalker
COVID in California: Infections in state jump more than 63% in 1 month, most deaths now occur in vaccinated peopleAidin Vaziri, Rita Beamish
Nov. 28, 2022Updated: Nov. 28, 2022 5:37 p.m.
California virus transmission levels continue climbing at a pace on par with what preceded previous waves, including the summer BA.5 spike. And just as the winter virus transmission season kicks in, the federal government reports that it has yet another new coronavirus subvariant in its sights. For the record, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top U.S. health officials, people should recognize that we are still in the throes of the brutal coronavirus pandemic.
Lower sperm count seen in men who have had COVID than in those never infectedMen who had been infected with COVID-19 experienced a 53% lower sperm count three or more months after testing positive for the coronavirus compared to men who had not been infected, according to a study published in the Medical Journal of Virology. Researchers in Turkey compared the sperm samples from a study group of 100 men ages 20-50 who had tested positive for COVID and had no pre-existing fertility issues, with samples taken from 100 men who met the same criteria but had never tested coronavirus-positive. Samples were taken only from infected men who had had mild or moderate cases. The researchers found that the concentration of sperm was 53% lower in the previously positive group. “It was observed that men with COVID-19 had decreased sperm concentrations suggesting that COVID-19 may have a negative effect on male fertility. However, in the long term, more comprehensive studies with a large sample size are needed to understand better the changes in sperm concentration," the study stated.
Dramatic jump in California cases in 1 month is stressing hospitalsCalifornia is now averaging 10.6 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents — marking a 63% increase in one month, according to the latest health department data. The state’s test-positive rate also continues to push up, reaching 7.6%, up from 4.2%, over the same period. The pace of growth is similar to what the state saw ahead of previous waves, including the summer BA.5 spike. Hospitalizations increased to 2,676 patients in California with confirmed COVID-19, a 69% increase from the previous month and the state’s highest daily total since early September. The number of intensive care unit beds available fell below 2,000 for the first time since February.
Flying is for sure back: U.S. screens most air passengers since 2019More than 2.56 million passengers traveled through the nation’s airports on Sunday, according to data published by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. That makes it the busiest day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the highest number of passengers since December 2019, even though it was slightly below the 2.88 million screened on the same day that year. The number of overall air passengers was about 5.5% lower compared to Thanksgiving weekend in 2019.
New normal in California is remote work, at least for educated, high-income earnersWorking from home for some portion of the week, a nationwide practice during the days of lockdowns and the pandemic months that followed, has become the new normal for a large segment of Californians, new data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows. The data shows high-income employees with college degrees are more likely to have access to this hybrid work model, while lower-income employees work onsite. That means low-wage workers will continue shouldering greater risk of infection and serious coronavirus illness. Multiple studies have found that COVID took its greatest toll in low-income neighborhoods, whose workers were deemed essential during early pandemic lockdowns — the farmworkers, grocery clerks, warehouse packers, and other service employees who continued to report to work in person. Read more about how researchers say remote work will ripple across the broader economy in ways big and small.
Analysis shows most COVID deaths now occur in vaccinated peopleFor the first time, a majority of COVID fatalities in the U.S. are among vaccinated people -- meaning they have received at least the primary series of the vaccine, according to an analysis conducted by Cynthia Cox, vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, for the Washington Post. Fifty-eight percent of coronavirus deaths in August were people who were vaccinated or boosted, a breakthrough rate that contrasts to earlier in the pandemic, the analysis showed. As vaccination rates have increased and new variants appeared, the share of deaths of people who were vaccinated has been steadily rising. In September 2021, vaccinated people made up just 23% of coronavirus fatalities. In January and February this year, it was up to 42%, the Post reported. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Cox. Being unvaccinated is still a major risk factor for dying from COVID-19. But efficacy wanes over time, and an analysis out last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the need to get regular booster shots to keep one’s risk of death from the coronavirus low, especially for the elderly.
The pace of bivalent booster uptake slows dramaticallyLess than three months after the updated bivalent boosters against COVID-19 became available, the seven-day average of Americans getting the shots has fallen to 223,730 per day after peaking at 605,655 per day last month, according to data from the CDC. About 12% of all those eligible and 31% of those over 65 nationwide have gotten the new doses, which are formulated to target the original virus and the omicron variant offshoots. “It’s incredibly important as we head into the holidays for people to update their immunity, get the new COVID vaccine, get the flu shot,” White House COVID Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told ABC's “This Week” on Sunday. He underscored that the vaccines “are incredibly effective,” and “very safe.”
