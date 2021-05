COVID: How can India keep the virus from spreading further?

Containment will be slow and painful

shok Jain (name changed) tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30. When his oxygen levels fell dangerously low, his family sent him to a small hospital in Indore, in the west-central state of Madhya Pradesh. On May 2, he called up his son-in-law and breathed his last words: "Please get me out of here, otherwise I'll die."Jain died the next day.Prajakta (name changed), a relative of Jain's, blames a lack of investment in health care as a key reason why she believes India won't be able to contain rising deaths from COVID-19 anytime soon."India has historically underinvested in its health care system, which has ultimately led to the collapse of the system today," Prajakta told DW.He claimed that some hospitals admit patients while knowing full well they lack the facilities to treat COVID patients.Unfortunately, Jain's story is not unique. The Indian government has come under severe criticism for its handling of the pandemic, and for not being able to control the spread of infections and deaths arising from a new mutation.According to Oommen C. Kurian, the head of the Health Initiative at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), an Indian think tank, containment will be a "slow, painful process.""We could have limited the number of deaths from COVID-19 by aggressively vaccinating our elderly population and other high-risk groups. Along with vaccinations, we must now emphasize social distancing and health care triage, if we want to prevent a similar situation in the next wave," he told DW.The Indian government's principal scientific adviser, K. Vijay Raghavan, has already warned of a third wave , although he has said that the timeline is not yet clear.Dr. Sharad Kumar (name changed), a doctor based in Bhagalpur, Bihar, believes that the second wave will end in seven to eight weeks."If you look at the history of pandemics, there is usually a second and then a third wave," Kumar told DW."But COVID is a virus that affects the respiratory system, so it's difficult to contain. If more people get infected, it gives the virus an opportunity to mutate. There is the possibility of reinfection, which we have to prevent if we want to curtail the next wave."He said one of the solutions is to create micro-containment zones to contain the spread of the virus."Ultimately, we have to reduce the load on the health care system by making sure that mild cases don't move to the critical stage. We also need to hold the government accountable for the tender of oxygen plants that were approved last year," said Kumar.