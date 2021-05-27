Covid: China hits back as US revisits Wuhan lab-leak theory

Of course, they are deflecting every bit of effort.



Bottom line, we need to get to the bottom of the origin of this virus - CCP/US both need to step aside and let international scientists do their work. This means free and fair analysis.



CCP has done enough damage from this worldwide; we have right to know so that the next pandemic can be prepared accordingly.



Enough of this b/s conspiracies from every state actor. Facts are it originated in China. End of story. Trying to deny this is folly.