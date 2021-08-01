Thoughts:
1. We are probably riding the peak of the infection wave and this is the best that BD can do with it's "lockdown" and that is to stabilise the virus at this level.
2. BD will have to rely on vaccines and natural immunity to bring the R number down to below 1 from now as it cannot seem to "lockdown" any further.
3. Ongoing mass vaccinations should allow BD to be in a much better position by October when the most "vulnerable" 20% will have been double-jabbed.
4. Situation is grim but not catastrophic like some other countries.
Infection rate 29.97% in 24 hours
The health authorities in Bangladesh tallied another 231 Covid-19 deaths and 14,844 new cases on Sunday.
On the other hand, 15,054 more patients recovered from the infectious disease in the 24 hours between 8am on Saturday and 8am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The latest additions took the country’s death toll to 20,916, total caseload to 1,264,328 and the total number of recoveries to 1,093,266."
As many as 49,529 samples were tested during the 24-hour period, yielding an infection rate of 29.97%.
Covid: Bangladesh records 231 more deaths, 14,844 new cases
