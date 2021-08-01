Covid: Bangladesh records 231 more deaths, 14,844 new cases Infection rate 29.97% in 24 hours

Infection rate 29.97% in 24 hoursThe health authorities in Bangladesh tallied another 231 Covid-19 deaths and 14,844 new cases on Sunday.On the other hand, 15,054 more patients recovered from the infectious disease in the 24 hours between 8am on Saturday and 8am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The latest additions took the country’s death toll to 20,916, total caseload to 1,264,328 and the total number of recoveries to 1,093,266."As many as 49,529 samples were tested during the 24-hour period, yielding an infection rate of 29.97%.