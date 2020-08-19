Covid and vaccine geo politics and Bangladesh

West faced another setback in its race to bring a COVID-19 vaccine into market. This setback is on the back of previous disastrous failure across western countries leaving hundreds of thousands dead and economy in shambles. Since then west had accused China of many things without much proof or having any competent healthcare system (except perhaps Germany and few others) on their own. Covid-19, its fallout and vaccine had turned into a geo political tussle. This tussle reached even Bangladesh when indians feeling isolated and left out amid covid-19 drama, sent its foreign secretary to push Oxford Univ researched vaccine that indian farm going to produce. Current Bangladeshi regime, being an indian subservient, duly granted indian demand and Beximco Pharma of Bangladesh (owned by regime PM Hasina's advisor Salman F Rahman) quickly made investment into indian farm. Since, yesterday geo political equation changed drastically, as Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine faced safety setback (need time to find and fix the cause), Russian vaccine is only effective one (test done by UK lab and local trials in Russia) in market and Chinese one is not far behind. Even US presidential politics will be effected by the timing of western vaccine availability. In the mean time, corona infection and fatality are all time peak in both in Bangladesh and in neighboring india. With all these context, it would be important to watch and discuss how covid and vaccine geo politics plays out.
Covid-19 vaccine production: Beximco Pharma ties up with Indian firm
To invest in venture with Serum Institute of India
Staff Correspondent
Beximco Pharmaceuticals, one of the leading drugmakers of the country, announced yesterday it will invest with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to ensure Bangladesh receives Covid-19 vaccine on a priority basis, once approved by the regulator.
The announcement came more than a week after Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's visit to Dhaka and a day after the Bangladesh government announced approval of the stage three trial of a vaccine of Chinese company -- Sinovac Research and Development Co Ltd.
During Shringla's visit, Dhaka had sought to collaborate with Indian vaccine developers for trial in Bangladesh. The secretary did not speak of any collaboration for the trial, but said Bangladesh would be a priority country in terms of getting Covid-19 vaccines once developed and approved.
That was 02:47 AM, August 29, 2020 news. Today news is
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine study put on hold due to suspected adverse reaction in participant in the U.K.
A large, Phase 3 study testing a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford at dozens of sites across the U.S. has been put on hold due to a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant in the United Kingdom.
A spokesperson for AstraZeneca, a frontrunner in the race for a Covid-19 vaccine, said in a statement that the company’s “standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data.”
Mexico to Get 32mln Doses of Russian COVID Vaccine, Developers Ready to Make It Available Worldwide
10:45 GMT 09.09.2020(updated 12:29 GMT 09.09.2020)
by Aleksandra Serebriakova
The world's first anti-COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V was registered in Russia on 11 August, following several rounds of clinical trials and has now been made available to the public across the country. More than a dozen countries have now expressed interest in obtaining the vaccine. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which funded the development of Sputnik V, announced on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with Mexico's Landsteiner Scientific pharmaceutical company to deliver 32 million vaccines to Mexico.
