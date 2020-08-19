Covid and vaccine geo politics and Bangladesh

Covid-19 vaccine production: Beximco Pharma ties up with Indian firm

To invest in venture with Serum Institute of India

Covid-19 vaccine production: Beximco Pharma ties up with Indian firm Beximco Pharmaceuticals, one of the leading drugmakers of the country, announced yesterday it will invest with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to ensure Bangladesh receives Covid-19 vaccine on a priority basis, once approved by the regulator.

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine study put on hold due to suspected adverse reaction in participant in the U.K.

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine study is put on hold The large, Phase 3 study testing the vaccine has been put on hold due to a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant in the U.K.

Mexico to Get 32mln Doses of Russian COVID Vaccine, Developers Ready to Make It Available Worldwide