Covid aid to India, financial help to Sri Lanka — Bangladesh is showcasing its economic rise

Experts say main reason behind Bangladesh's economic growth is that it continues to reap benefits from EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences programme & other trade preferences.

The new ‘Royal Bengal Tiger of Asia’

