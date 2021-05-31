COVID Affected Dead Bodies Found At The Shore Of River Ganges: Lawsuits have now been filed as the outcry spreads surrounding the Ganga-gate

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said: NEWS UPDATES - COVID Affected Dead Bodies Found At The Shore Of River Ganges: PIL Filed In Patna High Court Seeks SIT Probe



Sparsh Upadhyay25 May 2021







The Petition has been filed by Anupam Prabhat Shrivastava and Sudeep Chandra through Advocate Vishal Kumar Singh stating that the finding of the bloat and decomposed dead bodies in the river Ganga has created chaos amongst the people and has made them vulnerable.



The plea states that these incidents in Bihar have triggered the fear in the people and that the people residing near to these banks of river Ganges, where floating dead bodies are found, are in terrible fear as it has been reported by the officials that these bloated and decomposed dead bodies are



"They are in fear of getting infected as most of them are totally dependent on the river Ganges for the drinking water. Besides this, the animals like street dogs and birds like crows can be found sitting and eating those dead bodies. These animals and birds wander around the villages and places situated along the sides of the river Ganges," adds the plea.



Further, stressing that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has anticipated the apprehension of subsisting of coronavirus in the body of the dead person, the PIL has stated that it becomes more terrifying when these bodies are dumped into the river Ganges and then being eaten by the dogs and crows



Importantly, the plea avers that after dead bodies of suspected COVID patients were found in the Ganga River, the sale of river fish dipped in Bihar and Ganga water is not clean these days and dead bodies are floating in the river that's the people are not eating fishes bought from Ganga.



"The incident of floating bloated and decomposed dead bodies in the river Ganga have adversely affected the fisherman, fish sellers and the consumers as well," avers the PIL.



Prayers in the plea



* Direct the respondents to submit a detailed report so far as to how many dead bodies of the COVID positive patients have been cre



At least we now know why there is less indian trolling on PDF.............