Covid advisory panel shocked by decision to relax lockdown
The restrictions have been relaxed from Wednesday midnight to 8am July 23 ahead of travel and shopping rushes over Eid-ul-Azha
Just as BD is making some progress after 2 weeks of lockdown and it looks like the rise in cases is finally stabilising, it does this.
Yes there are economic and mental health considerations but the next 2 weeks is critical in stabilising and bringing the cases down while the mass vaccinations with Sinopharm, Pfizer, Moderna etc continue.
Let us hope that like India before and now Indonesia, the virus does not run out of control and people die due to lack of medical facilities to treat them.
The National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 is shocked by the government’s decision to relax the strict lockdown across Bangladesh for nine days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
Committee members said they did not agree with the move and the decision is completely opposite to what they had advised, reports Bangla Tribune.
Such relaxation at this time, when Covid-19 cases and deaths are surging alarmingly, is tantamount to lifting the restrictions, they added."