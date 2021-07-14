Covid advisory panel shocked by decision to relax lockdown The restrictions have been relaxed from Wednesday midnight to 8am July 23 ahead of travel and shopping rushes over Eid-ul-Azha

Just as BD is making some progress after 2 weeks of lockdown and it looks like the rise in cases is finally stabilising, it does this.Yes there are economic and mental health considerations but the next 2 weeks is critical in stabilising and bringing the cases down while the mass vaccinations with Sinopharm, Pfizer, Moderna etc continue.Let us hope that like India before and now Indonesia, the virus does not run out of control and people die due to lack of medical facilities to treat them.