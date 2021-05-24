What's new

Covid 2nd Wave China's Viral War On India": BJP

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,639
-7
8,022
Country
India
Location
India
Bhopal:
The devastating second COVID-19 wave sweeping through India over the past few months is China's "viral war" against the country, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya today said. This is the moment we all must stand with the nation, he asserted.

This "viral war" is being waged to undercut the country's, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's, standing globally, the party's in-charge of West Bengal said.

"This second wave of Covid, whether it has come or has been sent is a matter of discussion. Because if anyone in the world has challenged China, it was India and Modiji," Mr Vijayvargiya said, adding that the this wave was part of China's "toolkit" to malign the Prime Minister and diminish his popularity.

"The second wave has swept through only India. Neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, or Afghanistan haven't been affected. That's why I feel China is out to trouble India," he said.

The BJP leader was speaking in Madhya Pradesh's Indore during a programme to distribute oxygen concentrators in rural areas of the city.

He said "PM Modi had worked hard" to ensure oxygen supply across the country during this difficult period.



The Army, Navy, and the Air Force were marshalled to get tankers-full of oxygen. Even trains were used. There was trouble for 5-6 days, of course, because it was difficult to estimate how much was needed," Mr Vijayvargiya said.

Comments"We are not working for the party, but for the nation," he said, urging everyone to stand together at a time China was waging a war.

www.ndtv.com

"Covid 2nd Wave China's Viral War On India": BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said China had tried to diminish Prime Minister Narendra Modi's - and India's - standing globally by unleashing a "viral war" through the second Covid wave.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
S

StraightEdge

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2021
237
-2
190
Country
India
Location
India
Everyone else but BJP to blame - as per GOI. Nothing new to see here. They have now activated fraud agent ramdev to divert attention from the mismanagement.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
10,387
-2
12,213
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
Bhopal:
The devastating second COVID-19 wave sweeping through India over the past few months is China's "viral war" against the country, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya today said. This is the moment we all must stand with the nation, he asserted.

This "viral war" is being waged to undercut the country's, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's, standing globally, the party's in-charge of West Bengal said.

"This second wave of Covid, whether it has come or has been sent is a matter of discussion. Because if anyone in the world has challenged China, it was India and Modiji," Mr Vijayvargiya said, adding that the this wave was part of China's "toolkit" to malign the Prime Minister and diminish his popularity.

"The second wave has swept through only India. Neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, or Afghanistan haven't been affected. That's why I feel China is out to trouble India," he said.

The BJP leader was speaking in Madhya Pradesh's Indore during a programme to distribute oxygen concentrators in rural areas of the city.

He said "PM Modi had worked hard" to ensure oxygen supply across the country during this difficult period.



The Army, Navy, and the Air Force were marshalled to get tankers-full of oxygen. Even trains were used. There was trouble for 5-6 days, of course, because it was difficult to estimate how much was needed," Mr Vijayvargiya said.

Comments"We are not working for the party, but for the nation," he said, urging everyone to stand together at a time China was waging a war.

www.ndtv.com

"Covid 2nd Wave China's Viral War On India": BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said China had tried to diminish Prime Minister Narendra Modi's - and India's - standing globally by unleashing a "viral war" through the second Covid wave.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
Click to expand...
Quite a dangerous statement by irresponsible losers who failed their nation by their incompetence and arrogance.
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,874
0
4,302
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
So China is new on the list, all previous failures of mighty India have been due to,

1) ISI
2) Pakistan
3) Muslims
4) urban Naxalites
5) Anti nationals
6) Nehru


Now

7) China
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom