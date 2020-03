Army lab fights coronavirus and its own demons



Fort Detrick facility got shut down last year over safety lapses, and most of its Pentagon funding has been frozen

‘Systematic’ safety failures

Checkered history

Broader safety issue

Money matters

The exterior of the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, which has maintained stores of weapons-grade anthrax at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland, is shown in this undated photo. (USAMRIID/Getty Images)By John M. Donnelly Posted March 26, 2020 at 6:01amThe Army’s Fort Detrick, home to a leading biological research facility, has gained newfound attention because the Trump administration has tapped the lab to help develop a vaccine, treatments and testing equipment for the novel coronavirus.But the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases, or USAMRIID (pronounced you-SAM-rid), is under a cloud.On March 17, in a sign of USAMRIID’s growing prominence, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper visited the facility, about 50 miles northwest of the nation’s capital.Esper told reporters afterward that he was confident the scientists he met with are among the world’s best equipped to take on the coronavirus.“If anybody knows how to do it, they know how to do it,” Esper said.Nonetheless, the Fort Detrick lab now has an opportunity to show that those problems are behind it as it takes on the world’s biggest crisis.Earlier this month, five Democratic members of Maryland’s congressional delegation met with Pentagon officials to discuss the funding freeze.“We urge the Department of Defense and the Army to continue working together to address outstanding concerns while ensuring that the critical work being done at the labs continues without further interruption,” said a statement at the time from Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Benjamin L. Cardin, as well as Reps. David Trone, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger and Jamie Raskin.Another Democratic House member from Maryland, Anthony G. Brown, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, has also actively engaged the Pentagon about the lab’s funding.“What matters today is providing the resources needed to protect public health. That must be our priority,” Brown said in a statement.The Army’s infectious diseases lab traces its roots back to the 1950s. Its focus has long been on finding countermeasures against biological weapons, from the Soviet Union’s to those Iraq was once feared to possess.Last November, the CDC reinspected the lab and approved the resumption of its most high-risk work — but only on a case-by-case basis.The shutdown has not affected work on the novel coronavirus, which is not listed among the most lethal substances, according to Col. Wendy Sammons Jackson, director of infectious disease research at the Army’s Medical Research and Development Command, located at Fort Detrick.“It will take some time to come back to full operations, but we are working toward that goal, with safety as the No. 1 priority,” Sammons Jackson said in a statement.Fort Detrick is not the only Defense Department “high-containment” lab that has occasionally failed to adhere to safety procedures in a business where even one lapse can be disastrous..”The IG is following up to assess how well the military research centers have implemented the auditors’ safety recommendations.“The evaluation is ongoing,” said Dwrena Allen, spokeswoman for the inspector general.Similarly, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy was blunt about the financial issue at a March 3 House Armed Services hearing, saying overhead rates at the labs had grown by double digits from year to year.“It was a management issue,” McCarthy testified.Andrew Weber, a former Pentagon assistant secretary for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs, said in an email that the Fort Detrick lab has taken strict measures since last year to address safety issues and it is time for the funding to be released.“USAMRIID’s reopening could not come at a more critical time,” said Weber, now a senior fellow at the Council on Strategic Risks. “It is imperative that the Department of Defense lift its restriction on the use of Chemical and Biological Defense Program funding for urgent Coronavirus work at our nation’s premier Biodefense facility.”Fort Detrick, meanwhile, could receive additional funding in the coronavirus stimulus package now under consideration. The legislation includes $415 million for Pentagon efforts to develop vaccines and antiviral medications, procurement of diagnostic tests and ensuring round-the-clock operations at Defense Department labs.It is not clear how much of this money USAMRIID would receive and how quickly they could spend it, given the Pentagon’s restrictions on the lab’s money.