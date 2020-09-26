Covid-19 Vaccines for the Front Line Forces of Pakistan

Incog_nito
The Pakistani Govt. should be serious about buying vaccines - especially for the following front line forces:
- 1 Million Military Personals - That is the front line defense Force.
- And an Additional 5 Million for their Families (beloved families of our soldiers).
- 500,000+ Paramilitary forces
- And an Additional 2.5 Million for their Families (beloved families of our Paramilitary forces).
- 210,000+ Pakistani Police
- And an Additional 1.5 Million for their Families (Pakistan Police).
- 5 Million Medical Professionals - That is the front line, Medical Force.
Pakistan's Govt. can easily buy 10+ Million vaccines from any supplier and must start vaccinating all of Pakistan's front-line forces.