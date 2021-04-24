Hamartia Antidote
Nov 17, 2013
Covid-19 Vaccine: You Can Now Choose Between Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in Singapore
You can now choose between the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in Singapore.
sg.asiatatler.com
(Image: Unsplash)
By Camillia DassApril 14, 2021
If you happen to have a preference for a certain type of Covid-19 vaccine, you can now choose the one you want
If you are concerned about which Covid-19 jab you will be given, you can rest easy as the Ministry of Health (MOH) has released the full list of vaccination centres and types of vaccines on their website.
People eligible for the vaccine will be able to choose which vaccination centre of polyclinic they wish to go to and will be able to refer to the list to check if their preferred vaccine type, be it the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech shot, is supplied at their chosen centre.
The Moderna vaccine is currently available at 11 of the 38 vaccination centres in Singapore. All the other centres are supplied with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Currently, both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are very similar. They both use the new messenger RNA technology which injects parts of the virus's genetic material into the body. This then teaches cells to create a protein that will trigger an immune response. This will allow your body to produce antibodies to fight the virus.
The reported side effects of both vaccines are also very similar with people typically reporting pain or swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, fever, chills, nausea and joint pains.
Both vaccines also have similar efficacy rates with Moderna's being at 94 per cent and Pfizer's at 95 per cent.
The only difference between the two vaccine types is that Moderna requires two doses taken four weeks apart while Pfizer requires two doses taken three weeks apart.
While you are free to choose which centre you wish to get vaccinated at, do note that certain centres may have limited slots due to the high demand for vaccines and the limited supplies that Singapore has.