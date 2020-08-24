What's new

COVID-19 vaccine to reach all Russian regions on September 14: minster

A

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
475
1
885
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan



Russia has sent out the first batches of the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine to all parts of its vast territory, according to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

“The first batches of the vaccine for testing the supply chain have already been shipped. We are now checking the delivery system so that the staff gets to know it. The first samples of the vaccine will be delivered by Monday (September 14),” Mikhail Murashko told the Russian news agency.

Earlier on September 11, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said more than one billion people would receive its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik-V’ in 2020-21

The vaccine, called “Sputnik V” in homage to the world’s first satellite launched by the Soviet Union, was hailed as safe and effective by Russian authorities and scientists following two months of small-scale human trials.

According to results of a study published last month by The Lancet medical journal, the vaccine produced an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials.

The results of the two trials, conducted in June-July this year and involving 76 participants, showed 100% of participants developing antibodies to the new coronavirus and no serious side effects, The Lancet said.

“The two 42-day trials – including 38 healthy adults each – did not find any serious adverse effects among participants, and confirmed that the vaccine candidates elicit an antibody response,” The Lancet said.

arynews.tv

COVID-19 vaccine to reach all Russian regions on September 14: minster

Russia has sent out the initial batches of the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine to all parts of its vast territory, according to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Oxford Covid Vaccine Trials Resume After Volunteer's ‘Unexpected’ Illness COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
Nan Yang China starts testing Covid-19 nasal spray vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
Nan Yang Brazil trials of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine show promising results: governor COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
D 'Mission of the century': 8000 cargo jets needed to transport COVID-19 vaccines around the world World Affairs 0
I Covid and vaccine geo politics and Bangladesh Bangladesh Defence Forum 1
B China and India vie for clout in Bangladesh with COVID vaccines Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
B Covid-19 vaccines: India assures Bangladesh of high priority in supplies Bangladesh Defence Forum 3
B China approves human trial of COVID vaccine produced from insect COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
艹艹艹 Indonesia Says China, UAE Agree to Supply Up to 370 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
DalalErMaNodi 90 Million USD earmarked for Covid vaccines Bangladesh Defence Forum 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top