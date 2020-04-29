COVID-19 vaccine shows promising results during clinical trial in Pakistan

touela said: I initially thought it was locally developed but it’s Chinese whose testing includes Pakistani as well. Can some sheds light on which type it is?



is it DNA or RNA based?

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial | Clinical Trials Unit | The Aga Khan University

Ok for this touela this is RNA related vaccineNormally vaccine is live attenuated or killed means in simple terms the gene causing disease is knocked out but side effects are there in less than 5-10 %population due to protein structure and different forms of antibodies produce by the recipient (vaccine receiver) the cross reactivity leads to fever ,rash , muscle pain but nothing life threating I received its dose on 7th NOV had fever after 72hours low grade took panadol acetaminophen got better I called the vaccine trial conducting team doctor it's fully insured and they pay for the time transportation and food in cash which is amicable , I am a physician and pathologist myself hence it's a palcebo controlled double blind clinical trial the fever indicated most likely received the vaccine the good part is I am Gona hit 60 % immunity in 14 days and 100% in 28 days the vaccine is stored in normal fridge remember this is Chinese but affective.I would say third world poor nations can benefit from this trial Bangladesh ,Sri Lanka,Bhutan , NepalI am >90% satisfied with it and my recommendation to go for a single shot and enroll so that it can benefit every one in Pakistan and our neighbors excluding ENDIAHope this addresses every one concernsPeople excluded are pregnant, cancer patients , individuals already recovered from covid-19 and chronic disease patientsRest are safe to take