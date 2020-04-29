What's new

COVID-19 vaccine shows promising results during clinical trial in Pakistan
Web Desk On Nov 20, 2020


ISLAMABAD: In a major development, it has emerged that a COVID-19 vaccine undergoing the third phase of a clinical trial in Pakistan has shown promising results, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to details, the vaccine that is undergoing the third phase of a clinical trial in Pakistan has shown positive results with 95 percent recovery rate of the patients who were about to be shifted on a ventilator.

It further emerged that the vaccine also proved useful for the patients who were shifted on the ventilator as 60 percent of them recovered after its dose.
The concerned institution that is supervising the entire clinical trial process of the vaccine is likely to announce its preparation during the ongoing month after the successful trial.

It is pertinent to mention here that Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced on September 22 the launch of phase III human clinical trials of a Chinese vaccine for Covid-19.

In a Twitter post, he said the potential Covid-19 vaccine has been developed by a Chinese firm. “A total of 40,000 people will participate in this trial in 7 countries, of which 8 to 10, 000 will be Pakistani,” he said.
“Initial results [are] expected in 4 to 6 months.”

Pakistan’s first Phase 3 clinical trial for CanSino’s candidate, Ad5-nCoV, is led by the government-run National Institute of Health (NIH) along with pharmaceutical company AJM – the local representative of CanSino.
The Ad5-nCoV trial planned to recruit around 8,000 volunteers, most of whom are health workers, recruited over a four-month period and be followed for 12 months after receiving the vaccine or placebo.

COVID-19 vaccine shows promising results during clinical trial in Pakistan

In a major development, it has emerged that a COVID-19 vaccine undergoing the third phase of a clinical trial in Pakistan has shown promising results
I initially thought it was locally developed but it’s Chinese whose testing includes Pakistani as well. Can some sheds light on which type it is?

is it DNA or RNA based?
 
I initially thought it was locally developed but it’s Chinese whose testing includes Pakistani as well. Can some sheds light on which type it is?

is it DNA or RNA based?
Ok for this touela this is RNA related vaccine
Normally vaccine is live attenuated or killed means in simple terms the gene causing disease is knocked out but side effects are there in less than 5-10 %population due to protein structure and different forms of antibodies produce by the recipient (vaccine receiver) the cross reactivity leads to fever ,rash , muscle pain but nothing life threating I received its dose on 7th NOV had fever after 72hours low grade took panadol acetaminophen got better I called the vaccine trial conducting team doctor it's fully insured and they pay for the time transportation and food in cash which is amicable , I am a physician and pathologist myself hence it's a palcebo controlled double blind clinical trial the fever indicated most likely received the vaccine the good part is I am Gona hit 60 % immunity in 14 days and 100% in 28 days the vaccine is stored in normal fridge remember this is Chinese but affective.

I would say third world poor nations can benefit from this trial Bangladesh ,Sri Lanka,Bhutan , Nepal

I am >90% satisfied with it and my recommendation to go for a single shot and enroll so that it can benefit every one in Pakistan and our neighbors excluding ENDIA

Hope this addresses every one concerns
People excluded are pregnant, cancer patients , individuals already recovered from covid-19 and chronic disease patients
Rest are safe to take
 
According to details, the vaccine that is undergoing the third phase of a clinical trial in Pakistan has shown positive results with 95 percent recovery rate of the patients who were about to be shifted on a ventilator.

It further emerged that the vaccine also proved useful for the patients who were shifted on the ventilator as 60 percent of them recovered after its dose.
A vaccine prevents an illness. It doesn't cure it.
 
A vaccine prevents an illness. It doesn't cure it.
Yeah Morpheus chachafacebooka is right it's preventive treatment ,its not Gona cure already infected however if someone catches COVID-19 after vaccination then he might have mild symptoms some times due to already protective antibodies present in the recieving person blood.
 
Absolutely makes no sense?
Probably error in news reporting
Vaccinr has northing to do with a ventilaor
That will never be an end point

I believe there is another trial about antibodies from serum of covid pt. This could be it
 
Vaccines are effective till virus does not mutate. Once it changes it's form, vaccine will become ineffective like it was in case of AIDS.
 
So basically, the article wants to say that the vaccine can cure a sick person?

With 90% of success?
 
Because the dumb reported mixed vaccine trials with immunoglobulin treat being tested. Two different things:

Clinical trials of Pakistani Covid-19 treatment show promising results

Clinical trials of Pakistani Covid-19 treatment show promising results Developed by DUHS scientists, C-IVIG has shown 100% recovery rate in severe patients, 60% in critical patients Our CorrespondentNovember 21, 2020 KARACHI: Clinical trials of Covid-19 intravenous immunoglobulin (C-IVIG)...
defence.pk
 
