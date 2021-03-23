What's new

Covid 19 Vaccine Prizes - How does it matter if you have better manufacturing industries

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
2,187
-24
1,180
Country
India
Location
India
India orders 12 crore more doses of Covishield, Covaxin at cheaper price tag of Rs 150/shot
theprint.in

India orders 12 crore more doses of Covishield, Covaxin at cheaper price tag of Rs 150/shot

Currently, these vaccines cost Rs 210 per dose with taxes. The additional order could lead to the domestic vaccine market opening up.
theprint.in theprint.in

Currently,
Covishield: Rs 200 per dose
Covaxin: Rs 206 per dose

Big pharma quietly planning price hike for COVID vaccines in 'near future': report

www.rawstory.com

Big pharma quietly planning price hike for COVID vaccines in 'near future': report

Eager to capitalize on the lasting presence of the coronavirus, executives at Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer—the pharmaceutical corporations that supplied the Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in the U.S.—are quietly planning to hike prices on doses "in the near future," once they...
www.rawstory.com www.rawstory.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1372623246676271105

Worldwide -
Oxford-AstraZeneca - $3.00 per dose
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - $14.70 per dose to $19.50,per dose.
Sputnik V - $9.75 per dose
Moderna - $33.00 per dose
sinopharm - $36.00 per dose



Pakistan to start private imports of CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for sale

Russian vaccine - 8,449 rupees ($54.30) \ per pack of two injections
Chinese Convidecia - 4,225 ($27.15) \ per injection

tribune.com.pk

Govt caps prices of Russian, Chinese vaccines | The Express Tribune

The federal cabinet decided to cap maximum retail price of Russian and Chinese Covid vaccine injections, being imported by private sector
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

aren't the prizes too much high for a common people?

The real question is "How many people be willing to pay the amount"? Suppose you have a standard family, Husband, wife, son and daughter.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom