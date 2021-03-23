Covid 19 Vaccine Prizes - How does it matter if you have better manufacturing industries

India orders 12 crore more doses of Covishield, Covaxin at cheaper price tag of Rs 150/shot

India orders 12 crore more doses of Covishield, Covaxin at cheaper price tag of Rs 150/shot Currently, these vaccines cost Rs 210 per dose with taxes. The additional order could lead to the domestic vaccine market opening up.

Big pharma quietly planning price hike for COVID vaccines in 'near future': report Eager to capitalize on the lasting presence of the coronavirus, executives at Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer—the pharmaceutical corporations that supplied the Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in the U.S.—are quietly planning to hike prices on doses "in the near future," once they...

Govt caps prices of Russian, Chinese vaccines | The Express Tribune The federal cabinet decided to cap maximum retail price of Russian and Chinese Covid vaccine injections, being imported by private sector

: Rs 200 per dose: Rs 206 per doseWorldwide -Oxford-AstraZeneca - $3.00 per dosePfizer-BioNTech vaccine - $14.70 per dose to $19.50,per dose.Sputnik V - $9.75 per doseModerna - $33.00 per dosesinopharm - $36.00 per doseRussian vaccine - 8,449 rupees ($54.30) \ per pack of two injectionsChinese Convidecia - 4,225 ($27.15) \ per injectionaren't the prizes too much high for a common people?The real question is "How many people be willing to pay the amount"? Suppose you have a standard family, Husband, wife, son and daughter.