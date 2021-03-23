Covid 19 Vaccine Prizes - How does it matter if you have better manufacturing industries

Raj-Hindustani
India orders 12 crore more doses of Covishield, Covaxin at cheaper price tag of Rs 150/shot
Currently,
Covishield: Rs 200 per dose
Covaxin: Rs 206 per dose
Big pharma quietly planning price hike for COVID vaccines in 'near future': report
Worldwide -
Oxford-AstraZeneca - $3.00 per dose
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - $14.70 per dose to $19.50,per dose.
Sputnik V - $9.75 per dose
Moderna - $33.00 per dose
sinopharm - $36.00 per dose
Pakistan to start private imports of CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for sale
Russian vaccine - 8,449 rupees ($54.30) \ per pack of two injections
Chinese Convidecia - 4,225 ($27.15) \ per injection
aren't the prizes too much high for a common people?
The real question is "How many people be willing to pay the amount"? Suppose you have a standard family, Husband, wife, son and daughter.
