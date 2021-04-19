Covid-19 Vaccine: Indian Govt Approves Rs 4,500 Crore Credit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech

Govt approves Rs 3,000 cr vaccine supply credit to SII; Rs 1,500 cr to Bharat Biotech Finance Ministry on Monday gave in-principle approval to sanction supply credit to Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute to ramp up vaccine production, reports said.Get latest Healthcare online at cnbctv18.com

Finance Ministry on Monday gave in-principle approval to sanction supply credit to Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production, reports said.The credit will be sanctioned to the nodal ministers in charge for COVID-19 who will then pass it on to the two companies to ramp up vaccine production, reports said.The ministry has cleared Rs 3000 crore credit for Serum Institute and Rs 1500 crore to Bharat Biotech.Reports added that payment will be released at the earliest.Earlier this month, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India had asked the government for financial assistance to ramp up vaccine production.