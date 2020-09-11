COVID-19 vaccine: Dhaka, Delhi agree ‘in principle’ to start phase-III trials in Bangladesh

Published: September 29, 2020 20:37:31 | Updated: September 29, 2020 20:43:28Bangladesh and India have ‘agreed in principle’ to go for the clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines in Bangladesh soon after India launches trials there.Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday conveyed to Bangladesh that they are ready to start phase-III clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines in Bangladesh soon after they launch these trials in Bangladesh, reports UNB.Bangladesh agreed in principle on the proposal, a source at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka told UNB."Common trials will help strengthen cooperation among our regulators and simplify processes for future distribution and joint production of vaccines," said the Indian Minister.Collaboration to produce Covid-19 vaccines will be highly important, said the Indian Minister."We look forward to cooperating with Bangladesh in vaccine development, trials as well as distribution and production as and when vaccines are ready for use," Dr Jaishankar said during the Foreign Minister-level talks with Bangladesh on Tuesday.He said Bangladesh will be accorded high priority in all these efforts.Talking to UNB, a senior official said the Indian Home Secretary will be visiting Dhaka in November to hold a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart and discuss border management and consular issues.India appreciated Bangladesh's contribution to Saarc Covid-19.