What's new

Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in November

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Vanguard One 5 sites in India ready for final phase of human trials of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus 11
艹艹艹 China ready to work with Asean on R&D of Covid-19 vaccine: envoy COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
52051 Hundreds of thousands have been given Covid-19 vaccines without a single infection COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
A Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine to begin in Pakistan this week COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
M Russia to supply 100 mn doses of Covid vaccine to India COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
vi-va UAE approves urgent use of China-developed COVID-19 vaccine after test on 31,000 volunteers COVID-19 Coronavirus 1
PakSword UAE Covid-19 vaccine is safe to use, cleared for health staff COVID-19 Coronavirus 19
A COVID-19 vaccine to reach all Russian regions on September 14: minster COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
B Oxford Covid Vaccine Trials Resume After Volunteer's ‘Unexpected’ Illness COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
Nan Yang China starts testing Covid-19 nasal spray vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top