Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
COVID-19 Coronavirus
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
COVID-19 vaccine: Bangladesh signs deal with Serum Institute of India
Thread starter
manga
Start date
43 minutes ago
M
manga
FULL MEMBER
Jul 6, 2018
1,243
-18
1,270
Country
Location
43 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)
Similar threads
B
Bangladesh signs deal with India for 30 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Black_cats
Thursday at 8:50 PM
Replies
0
Views
104
Thursday at 8:50 PM
Black_cats
B
I
Bangladesh signs deal with Indian co to import vaccine
idune
Friday at 8:22 AM
Replies
9
Views
236
Friday at 6:37 PM
DalalErMaNodi
B
Covid-19 vaccines: India assures Bangladesh of high priority in supplies
Black_cats
Sep 4, 2020
Replies
3
Views
227
Sep 5, 2020
casual
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
The election ain't over
Latest: baqai
A moment ago
Americas
ISI, Rangers Officials To Be Removed From Post on KHI Incident: ISPR
Latest: muhammadhafeezmalik
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
Featured
Pakistan Wants You To Know: Most Pink Himalayan Salt Doesn't Come From India
Latest: Saahir Malik
1 minute ago
Infrastructure & Development
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation heads meeting
Latest: ASKardar
2 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
FazlulRehman accusing State's Organs are involved in terrorism
Latest: H!TchHiker
3 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Export bids for JF-17 Thunder Multirole Lightweight Fighter Aircraft
Latest: LKJ86
12 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Featured
Three Nigerian JF-17 Almost Ready For Delivery From PAC
Latest: LKJ86
13 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Elderly man killed by Indian Army along LOC
Latest: fitpOsitive
19 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Why has the government and state not asked for proof of PML N's allegation of rigging against state insitutions.
Latest: graphican
22 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Air Force Transport
Latest: khanmubashir
Today at 2:31 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
ISI, Rangers Officials To Be Removed From Post on KHI Incident: ISPR
Latest: muhammadhafeezmalik
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
Featured
Pakistan Wants You To Know: Most Pink Himalayan Salt Doesn't Come From India
Latest: Saahir Malik
1 minute ago
Infrastructure & Development
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation heads meeting
Latest: ASKardar
2 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
FazlulRehman accusing State's Organs are involved in terrorism
Latest: H!TchHiker
3 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Pakistani average male/female height and weight cause for concern
Latest: 313ghazi
15 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Military Forum Latest Posts
D
As in chess: Elbit will develop algorithms for the American army to calculate moves forward
Latest: dani191
34 minutes ago
Military Forum
China surpassing Russia in airpower technology: RUSI
Latest: alee92nawaz
55 minutes ago
Military Forum
O
Featured
China Unveils Wing Loong- 10 Attack Drone
Latest: ozranger
55 minutes ago
Air Warfare
US Army Picks Tomahawk & SM-6 For Mid-Range Missiles
Latest: shanlung
Today at 2:05 PM
Land Warfare
Hellenic Navy plans to purchase four American-made Multi-Mission Surface Combatant MMSC frigates
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
Today at 7:44 AM
Naval Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Chinese Weapon Exports
Latest: LKJ86
11 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Turkish Unmanned Vehicle Programs
Latest: [TR]AHMET
26 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
India, China stand-off to continue through winter after no breakthrough at talks
Latest: xuxu1457
28 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Shorter and lighter they grow
Latest: Nike
45 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
M
Turkish Engine Programs
Latest: mjting01
51 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Menu
Log in
Register
Top