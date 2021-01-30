Covid-19 vaccination starts at 5 Dhaka hospitals



Zunaid Ahmed Palak inoculated at BSMMU

Over 500 staffers of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Kurmitola General Hospital, Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Hospital and Mugda Medical College Hospital will take shots of the vaccine.The BSMMU authorities started the campaign by vaccinating its Vice Chancellor Prof Kanak Kanti Barua.State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak received the shot at BSMMU vaccination centre at 10:40am.Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who visited BSMMU, told journalists, "Despite uncertainties, we have started the first-run of vaccination. Some noted personalities have taken the shots. It will encourage people to take the vaccine."Anyone not able to register online, can come to the vaccination centres and register, the minister said.The countrywide vaccination will start from February 7 in all districts and upazilas, he said.Talking to media, the state minister for ICT said around 1,000 people have already registered online till this morning.Health Secretary Abdul Mannan and eminent Economist Wahiduddin Mahmud also took doses of Covid-19 vaccine at BSMMU.The health minister also visited CBRN Complex of DMCH where Covid-19 vaccination campaign was inaugurated at 9:55 am with vaccinating Dr Nurul Sattar Rumi.Dr Nurul was followed by Dr Ismehan Ashraf, an indoor medical officer of medicine department.