COVID-19 Vaccinated Persons Pakistan

Hi Guys

I made this thread for those people who have gotten vaccinated in Pakistan, mainly to discuss post-vaccination symptoms/side effects. I got my father administered with Sinovac from Expo Center Lahore, just two days ago. He developed a mild fever yesterday and it has continued to today, strangely enough his blood sugar was at 300mg/dl yesterday and after administrating insulin it barely dropped to 270 mg/dl, and as of this afternoon it is at 160 mg/dl. This could be due to metabolic stress from the fever but we have no blood sugar history to confirm this.

How were your experiences?
 
