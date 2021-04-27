What's new

COVID-19: UK government has not done enough to help India, say doctors

I fail to understand the narrative here, Doctors from India and other countries are here not out of the kindness of their hearts but to earn good money, they are quick to question UK government why don't they use this occasion and this energy to question Modi.
1- Why are there no nightingale hospitals in India?
2- Why was Kumbh Mela allowed to go ahead?
3- Why did the political rallies not stopped?
4- Why was India sleeping while the rest of the world including UK was making contingency arrangements?

A body of 6,000 doctors in the UK of Indian origin has written to Boris Johnson requesting further medical equipment be sent to India as a "matter of urgency".

The British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) is now taking matters into its own hands as it believes the UK government's delivery of aid was "minuscule and a drop in the ocean".

It told the prime minister that "Britain should do more", as India faces a lack of medical supplies to keep coronavirus patients alive.
On Sunday, the UK sent more than 600 pieces of vital medical equipment which included ventilators and oxygen concentrator devices and the prime minister vowed he would do whatever he can to support India.

However, Dr. JS Bamrah from BAPIO told Sky News: "The UK governments have made what is a very slow start and their commitment is clearly not going to be enough.

"We need them to help more, urgently.
"There are nightingale hospitals empty and vacated now, there will be a lot of equipment lying around not being used.
"It would not be beyond the wit and strength of the government to partner with India and fly out nightingale hospitals."
With India struggling and minimal resources being sent, the group of doctors is assisting medics in India by offering triage of patients over video calls, as well as assessing COVID patient's CT scans and offering advice to intensive care doctors.

They're also in conversation with the NHS to acquire and ship any surplus medical equipment to India.

Dr Bamrah added: "There are a whole lot of Indian doctors here with strong ties to India, we feel helpless because we can't go there to help on wards, in ICUs on the streets.

"The situation is dire so it's why we are working with the Indian High Commission to fill the areas of most need. We have a moral obligation to help out where we can, that's what we're trained to do."

With India now on the travel red list and flights to the country out of the UK limited, many relatives in Britain are worried and scared about the situation.

Dr Samir Shah's father was admitted into an intensive care unit in Mumbai on Monday evening.

Speaking to Sky News from his home in Manchester, he said how worried he was about his father's health.

He said: "It's scary, it's frightening, it's grim what is happening there. I am helpless as a son and as a doctor.

"I'm sad, I'm disappointed that I can't be there with him at this time. I'm in contact, but he's dropping in and out of consciousness. It's one of the hardest difficulties I've had to deal with."

Mahendra Shah is 76 years old and as of Monday afternoon was on precious oxygen and medication to treat the virus, but his health deteriorated and he was moved to the intensive care unit where supplies are diminishing.

Dr Shah said: "It's heartbreaking and that's an understatement. I know he is strong, but I just wish I was there with him. This is a humanitarian crisis, the government here may have done a bit, but really it is a drop in the ocean and the ocean is vast.

"I'm seriously worried about lack of supplies, it's nothing like I've ever seen in my lifetime. It's like a war out there. There is fear amongst all my family in India."

Charities and the Indian community in the UK are also now rallying together to provide support to India.

On Monday the organisation Khalsa Aid, which has workers on the ground assisting people in the country, appealed to British citizens to provide oxygen concentrators which it says it will ship to India as soon as possible.

Ravi Singh, cihef executive, told Sky News: "We've seen in our own country how we've struggled.

"If it wasn't for the wonderful NHS we would have struggled even more.
"There is no such system in India.

"They've been overwhelmed, the system has collapsed and it's an absolute nightmare.

"We need to join hands. This isn't about politics it's about saving lives."
 
Is this the same India that takes a swipe at Pakistan for receiving aid from other nations?
Yes mate the same India that has a space programme, the same India that is building aircraft carriers and wants to become a super power. They need to get their priorities right first before they demand from others.
 
Yes mate the same India that has a space programme, the same India that is building aircraft carriers and wants to become a super power. They need to get their priorities right first before they demand from others.
You have to understand RSS mindset. They want it all and they want it without questions asked. They believe they are privileged and entitled because they have made a pact with Western powers to contain China. Hence the arrogant attitude. Let's face it. Western powers have propped up India and instilled such misconceptions into Indian minds. Even as we speak Western powers are scrambling after seeing that Modi i.e. their henchman is unable to divert the crisis and manage like a proper leader. Look at how much Western money and effort has gone into propping up India as the best thing human race has ever seen. Western powers must be hoping that by now their brainchild can at least stand on its own two feet and walk. The Western powers have to step in and deliver aid, materials and assistance to save their inept baby Modi.
 
Last edited:
You have to understand RSS mindset. They want it all and they want it without questions asked. They believe they are privileged because they have made a pact with Western powers to contain China. Hence the arrogant attitude. Let's face it. Western powers have propped up India and instilled such misconceptions into Indian minds. Even as we speak Western powers are scrambling after seeing that Modi i.e. their henchman is unable to divert the crisis and manage like a proper leader. The Western powers have to step in and deliver aid, materials and assistance to save their inept Modi baby.
This article riled me up, I know they are suffering but the cheek to make such demands is reprehensible. UK government has a duty to UK citizens not Indian citizens they have given what they could now move on.

I don't think western governments would only act like this because of Modi, if this situation happened in Pakistan as well the response would be the same, however the response from Pakistani doctors or diaspora in the UK would not be like the article suggests.
 
This article riled me up, I know they are suffering but the cheek to make such demands is reprehensible. UK government has a duty to UK citizens not Indian citizens they have given what they could now move on.

I don't think western governments would only act like this because of Modi, if this situation happened in Pakistan as well the response would be the same, however the response from Pakistani doctors or diaspora in the UK would not be like the article suggests.
Well, we wouldn't be demanding as brazenly as the Indians are. That is for sure. That is because we don't feel entitled. We don't believe the Western nations owe us anything. With India it is different.
 
Well, we wouldn't be demanding as brazenly as the Indians are. That is for sure. That is because we don't feel entitled.
Yes exactly this - the entitlement syndrome that pisses me off. They are not doing themselves any favours by acting like this - wannabe blacks.
 
