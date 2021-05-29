Covid-19 treatments updates

Denmark approves treatment with Merck's Covid-19 tablet



Danish health authorities have approved treatment with Merck & Co Inc's molnupiravir tablet for Covid-19 patients at risk of serious illness, including the elderly.



The medication has yet to be approved by the European Medical Agency, which in late November started reviewing USdrugmaker Merck's experimental Covid-19 antiviral pill for adults and said it could issue an opinion within weeks.

...





AstraZeneca antibody cocktail works against Omicron in study



AstraZeneca has said a lab study of its Covid-19 antibody cocktail, Evusheld, found that the treatment retains neutralising activity against the Omicron coronavirus variant, showing promise for wider use of the therapy.



The study was conducted by independent investigators of the US Food and Drug Administration, the company said, according to Reuters.



AstraZeneca said more analyses of Evusheld against Omicron are being conducted by the company and third parties, with data expected “very soon”.