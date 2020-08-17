Separate names with a comma.
COVID-19 takes toll on Indian hospital, staff
Can't imagine this squalid and cramped place can be called a hospital..
Even world couldn't imagine bats and china will take a toll on entire earth.
The virus origin is still unknown now, the earliest find can be traced to sewage sample in Spain. as for bats, only Indians eat them.
It goes by the name wuhan virus, so its origin are clear from the start. Bats and rats are favorite of all mainland Chinese. Can't say about other areas occupied by China.
India’s Covid-19 death toll hits 50,000 mark
India is ranked third in the number of infections — only the US and Brazil have recorded more cases than India and have substantially higher death tolls from the viral illness.
https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/india-s-covid-death-toll-hits-50-000-mark/story-GcEGRlHivveuLSxfqlqmhJ.html
You can call it whatever you want, but unlike you Indians, we follow WHO, not Trump.
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Indians+eat+bats
Now a days WHO follows china which has lead to total destruction of this organisation.
Tell me when UN follows China too.
UN will start following china, when china is its only member...