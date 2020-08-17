/ Register

  • Monday, August 17, 2020

COVID-19 takes toll on Indian hospital, staff

Discussion in 'COVID-19 Coronavirus' started by beijingwalker, Aug 17, 2020 at 9:26 PM.

  1. Aug 17, 2020 at 9:26 PM #1
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,558
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2011
    Ratings:
    +13 / 58,707 / -12
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    COVID-19 takes toll on Indian hospital, staff
     
  2. Aug 17, 2020 at 9:27 PM #2
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,558
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2011
    Ratings:
    +13 / 58,707 / -12
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Can't imagine this squalid and cramped place can be called a hospital..
     
  3. Aug 17, 2020 at 9:30 PM #3
    gulli

    gulli FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    299
    Joined:
    Jul 24, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 203 / -1
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Even world couldn't imagine bats and china will take a toll on entire earth.
     
  4. Aug 17, 2020 at 9:33 PM #4
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,558
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2011
    Ratings:
    +13 / 58,707 / -12
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    The virus origin is still unknown now, the earliest find can be traced to sewage sample in Spain. as for bats, only Indians eat them.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  5. Aug 17, 2020 at 9:37 PM #5
    gulli

    gulli FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    299
    Joined:
    Jul 24, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 203 / -1
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    It goes by the name wuhan virus, so its origin are clear from the start. Bats and rats are favorite of all mainland Chinese. Can't say about other areas occupied by China.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Aug 17, 2020 at 9:39 PM #6
    N.Siddiqui

    N.Siddiqui SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,537
    Joined:
    Nov 21, 2015
    Ratings:
    +8 / 9,395 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
  7. Aug 17, 2020 at 9:39 PM #7
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,558
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2011
    Ratings:
    +13 / 58,707 / -12
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    You can call it whatever you want, but unlike you Indians, we follow WHO, not Trump.
     
  8. Aug 17, 2020 at 9:40 PM #8
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,558
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2011
    Ratings:
    +13 / 58,707 / -12
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
  9. Aug 17, 2020 at 9:43 PM #9
    gulli

    gulli FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    299
    Joined:
    Jul 24, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 203 / -1
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Now a days WHO follows china which has lead to total destruction of this organisation.
     
  10. Aug 17, 2020 at 9:50 PM #10
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,558
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2011
    Ratings:
    +13 / 58,707 / -12
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Tell me when UN follows China too.
     
  11. Aug 17, 2020 at 9:53 PM #11
    gulli

    gulli FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    299
    Joined:
    Jul 24, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 203 / -1
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    UN will start following china, when china is its only member...
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 1)