COVID-19 statistics in Saudi Arabia and Iran (comparison)

KSA:
722.002 total cases
1,098,430 tests/1m pop
8.965 deaths
251 deaths/1m pop

Iran:
6,730,608 total cases
530,872 tests/1m pop
133,294 deaths
1,555 deaths/1m pop

Coronavirus Update (Live): 131,507,374 Cases and 2,861,601 Deaths from COVID-19 Virus Pandemic - Worldometer

Live statistics and coronavirus news tracking the number of confirmed cases, recovered patients, tests, and death toll due to the COVID-19 coronavirus from Wuhan, China. Coronavirus counter with new cases, deaths, and number of tests per 1 Million population. Historical data and info. Daily...
That is a huge difference in terms of total cases, test performance, number of fatalities and death rate.

Have in mind that KSA was visited by 16.4 million tourists in 2019 compared to Iran's mere 4.4 million (2017).

Likewise have in mind that KSA/GCC is one of the main aviation hubs in the world and home to one of the largest migrant populations in the world.

Further reading:

Prompt action defines Saudi Arabia’s success story in emerging from COVID-19​


Prompt action defines Saudi Arabia’s success story in emerging from COVID-19

COVID-19 mortality rates within Saudi Arabia is approx 0.9 per cent, which is lower than the global rate.
NUPCO CEO on How Saudi Arabia Got its COVID-19 Response Right

NUPCO CEO on How Saudi Arabia Got its COVID-19 Response Right

Saudi Arabia’s response to COVID-19 stands up well to international comparisons in both the MENA…
Economic impact:

Saudi Arabia's 2021 budget records highest non-oil revenues ever​

December 13, 2021

RIYADH - The kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2021 has recorded its highest ever non-oil revenues.

While the business climate index for the non-oil economy has grew by more than 13% in October.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan confirmed that the Kingdom's non-oil output will grow by 4.8% in 2022 and at a rate of 5% in 2023 and 2024.

The Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman said Saudi Arabia has achieved high rates of real GDP growth for the non-oil sector, which amounted to about 5.4% until the end of the third quarter of 2021.

The Kingdom achieved a record level of SR372 billion on its non-oil revenues in the budget of 2021, which is equivalent to 40% of the total state revenues, amounting SR930 billion.

This statement came after Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers approved the general budget for the fiscal year of 2022 on Sunday, with an estimated total revenues of SR1045 billion and spending of SR955 billion.

Saudi Arabia's 2021 budget records highest non-oil revenues ever

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2021 has recorded its highest ever non-oil revenues.
www.worldometers.info

Coronavirus Update (Live): 131,507,374 Cases and 2,861,601 Deaths from COVID-19 Virus Pandemic - Worldometer

World Tourism rankings - Wikipedia

insights.omnia-health.com

Prompt action defines Saudi Arabia's success story in emerging from COVID-19

pharmaboardroom.com

NUPCO CEO on How Saudi Arabia Got its COVID-19 Response Right

saudigazette.com.sa

Saudi Arabia's 2021 budget records highest non-oil revenues ever

Well Iran regarding scientific rank is second in the region despite sanctions ....
For vaccination, already 136 million doses have been given ... at least 4 to 5 Iranian vaccines have been introduced and many received them ....
In which Sunni country we've seen Covid-19 vaccine being produced?
 
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates

ArabianEmpires&Caliphates

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2016
2,341
4
3,159
Country
Saudi Arabia
Location
Saudi Arabia
raptor22 said:
Well Iran regarding scientific rank is second in the region despite sanctions ....
For vaccination, already 136 million doses have been given ... at least 4 to 5 Iranian vaccines have been introduced and many received them ....
In which Sunni country we've seen Covid-19 vaccine being produced?
Click to expand...

KSA has the highest ranked universities in the MENA region.

KSA is the country in the MENA region with the most scientific papers per capita despite shooting itself in the foot for decades (since the Sahwa era began post-1979 until the later part of King Abdullah's rule - in reality only until MBS arrived this changed for the better) so this is only the very beginning.

As far as I am aware (and everyone else not a Iranian regime bot) those "Iranian vaccines" are only Iranian by name and originally Russian or Chinese. Anyway those vaccines (no offense) must be really bad given the enormous death rate in Iran.

Anyway the comparison should be GCC-Iran really, as Iran has 85 million people........
Dai Toruko said:
The result of ruling a country by Shia laws, opposing science, proxy wars… yet holding sanctions accountable for everything even vaccination.
Click to expand...

Anyway the numbers speak for themselves but given the track record of Iranians on PDF they would spin those numbers and claim that they have handled COVID-19 better than KSA. Just wait and see.:lol:

Speaking about vaccine research - this is NATURE (one of the most prestigious scientific magazines so no Saudi Arabian/Arab source)

Leading the way how Saudi Arabia is pioneering research among global partners

Saudi-led initiatives and collaborative efforts across the Kingdom and with international entities have cemented the nation’s role in vaccine research.
d42473-021-00252-x_19198858.jpg

Dr. Naif Alharbi
The COVID-19 pandemic caught most countries by surprise as they all worked to ramp up their vaccine research and production capacity to try to bring it under control. The research infrastructure that Saudi Arabia has been building up over the past few years has positioned it well to tackle the challenge along with its global partners.
Coinciding with Riyadh’s 2020 presidency of the G20, KAIMRC held a session during its Annual Forum on the ‘Saudi Academic Efforts for COVID-19 Sciences and Vaccines’. The session was an opportunity to showcase research output from the Kingdom and how it has helped develop one of the vaccines to combat SARS-CoV-2.
Chaired by Dr. Majed Aljeraisy, chairman of KAIMRC’s research office and director of clinical trials services, the session featured talks by five distinguished researchers, each with their own stories of challenges and successes.
Since its discovery in camels in Saudi Arabia in 2012, Saudi researchers have focused on understanding the virus causing MERS better, hoping to eventually develop a vaccine. Dr. Naif Alharbi, director of the vaccine development unit at KAIMRC, spoke about the development of a MERS-CoV vaccine, tracing the path from lab bench to camel and human trials in the global effort to find a vaccine since the outbreak of MERS.
“After the international experts’ meetings and workshops in Riyadh in 2017 and in Geneva in 2018, the WHO R&D blueprint included MERS-CoV as a priority,” says Alharbi, who is a co-lead in the pandemic preparedness unit at the G20 Saudi secretariat.
Alharbi went on to explain that from 2016 to 2019, the University of Oxford collaborated with several research institutes in Saudi Arabia to set up a camel research farm where scores of camels were given vaccines and monitored for antibody production. The researchers’ final report, published in Scientific Reports in 2019, showed that 90 percent of camels in the Kingdom have pre-existing anti-MERS immunity that does not protect from re-infection. The researchers finally zeroed in on the ChAdOx1 MERS, a vaccine that induced higher antibody levels with pre-existing immunity, confirming the vaccine’s efficacy against the coronavirus.
The first-ever in-human vaccine trial was administered in the Kingdom in December 2019 under strict regulatory supervision. “The plan was to do the first phase in the UK, and that was completed and published, followed by another phase in Saudi Arabia. When the COVID-19 pandemic happened, we were ready for it because that is what these kinds of organisations are set up for,” Alharbi explained, adding that the work on the ChAdOx1 MERS vaccine helped “set the stage for developing a vaccine for COVID-19.” The University of Oxford has reused the ChAdOx1 vector developed for this vaccine in the new ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, which is one of the first vaccines approved for SARS-CoV-2 and is already being administered to millions around the world.
Taking the stage afterwards, Dr. Abdullah Algaisi, assistant professor of virology and vaccinology, University of Jazan, and visiting professor at University of Texas Medical Branch, spoke about the development of in-house ELISA tests to detect SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and of a spike pseudovirus that can help evaluate neutralizing antibodies to investigate antibody responses in a cohort of COVID-19 patients.
“The development of serological assays is part of a huge collaboration to combat the pandemic,” explained Algaisi. Currently, both assays are being used to evaluate several SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates, as well as in seroprevalence studies in multiple cities in the Kingdom.
Algaisi’s work has helped inform COVID treatment, with data showing that patients “can generate high levels of antibody responses that might last for a long period despite their disease severity,” he noted. “Importantly, significantly higher levels of antibodies were observed during the acute phase of the disease in severely ill cases, suggesting they could be helpful prognostic markers of COVID-19.”
Dr. Anwar Hashem’s research has also helped inform COVID treatment. The deputy director and associate professor of immunology at the King Fahad Medical Research Center (KFMRC) in King Abdulaziz University spoke about his research group’s efforts to build capacity both at his university and in the country to ramp up vaccine research.
“We already had established platforms in our lab that we utilised right away at the start of the pandemic. We looked at the published sequences and developed a consistent codon-optimised protein from SARS-CoV-2 in which we also played with the secretion levels to enhance production. We then synthesised that synthetic sequence and cloned it for clinical use,” explained Hashem, whose international partners included Health Canada and Health Research Centre in Ottawa. The team then tested immunogenicity in animal models and found that vaccinated mice built up antibodies within two weeks of the second dose and their auto-immune response was significantly enhanced.
Also speaking at the session was Dr. Iman Almansour, assistant professor at the department of epidemic diseases research at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University, who assessed newly developed pDNA vaccines for COVID-19. “There is a global demand for the development and deployment of a prophylactic vaccine that is safe and efficacious. pDNA vaccines possess numerous features that are ideal in a pandemic situation,” noted Almansour whose work has also included the creation of a comprehensive online genetic and proteomic research database for SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV. Powered by in-house bioinformatics analysis tools, the database provides a user-friendly interface for customised search analyses by specific virus, date and country.
Rounding off the session was Dr. Mashal Alshazi, assistant professor of pharmaceutical biotechnology at King Saud University, who discussed the development of an mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19. Working with Baylor College of Medicine, Alshazi’s team chose an mRNA approach for the multiple advantages it provides in vaccine development.
“[With mRNA platforms], the production and purification process can be standardised, avoiding the need for costly product-specific production and purification steps. This means the development time for new vaccines can be dramatically reduced, which allows for the rapid testing of more vaccine candidates by high-throughput screening,” Alshazi explained.

Leading the way how Saudi Arabia is pioneering research among global partners

Saudi-led initiatives and collaborative efforts across the Kingdom and with international entities have cemented the nation’s role in vaccine research.
www.nature.com www.nature.com
 
Best wishes but statics says another thing:
Untitled.jpg
Your awareness about Iranian vaccine is good but what is the proof? please bring your documents about your claim that they are originally Russian or Chinese ...
Pasteur Institute of Iran was founded in 1920 for example:

"The vaccines produced by Pasteur Institute of Iran covered other countries in the region such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Egypt. In the following years, researchers at Pasteur Institute of Iran played an important role in the eradication of smallpox in the Middle East"​

Dai Toruko said:
6200e37fae298b68619136d2.gif
Click to expand...
Congrats ... as you see only 2 Muslim country be it Shia or Sunni has been successful in this field one under heavy sanctions ....
 
Why are you using data exclusively from 1996-2020? Use the most recent data from 2020 where KSA ranks 3.

SJR - International Science Ranking

www.scimagojr.com www.scimagojr.com

It clearly shows that KSA is doing better per capita. Iran has a population of approximately 85 million. That is 50 million more than KSA. Apples and oranges and all that. Actually I must correct myself, Israel is number 1 per capita (not surprising for various reasons) in the MNEA region. KSA is just behind Israel in second place.

No peer-reviews of this supposed "indigenous" vaccine anywhere in the scholarly community. Hard to take seriously. Once that happens we can talk. Sanctions or not, you imported/received for free (10's millions of vaccines from abroad) and it looks like this "local" vaccine (no offense again) has done a horrible job considering the very high death rates in Iran (highest in the region, excluding Tunisia).

BTW you are wrong, using that logic, KSA invented a vaccine as well. So make that 3 countries.

The First Saudi Vaccine Against COVID-19 Amongst the Strategic Projects of Research Funded by Saudi Ministry of Education, A research Published in Q1 Journal

A research team from the Institute for Research & Medical Consultations (IRMC) affiliated to Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University (IAU) in the Eastern Region of KSA succeeded in inventing the first Saudi vaccine against COVID-19 under the leadership of Dr. Iman Almansour after carrying out pre-clinical studies and publishing of the research along with all the required approvals.
The paper published mentioned that the development of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates encoding the viral spike (S) gene generated using plasmid (P)DNA technology, the researchers demonstrated that eliciting of S-specific antibodies in experimental animals after three doses were successful and promising, the magnitude of binding and neutralizing antibody response with three doses of synthetic codon-optimizing, full-length S ( S.opt.FL) generated robust immune responses.
Dr. Iman Almansour, who is an Assistant Professor at IAU, Ph.D. from the University of Massachusetts, confirmed that the invention of this vaccine as the first Saudi vaccine against COVID-19 became a result of one of the research strategic projects funded by the Saudi Ministry of Education in its endeavors and initiatives to combat COVID-19.
The research has been published in pharmaceuticals journal. A reputable academic journal, Q1, with 4.286 impact factor, and 5.4 Cite score, ranked as 49 out of 271, by the publisher MDPI, ST ALBAN-ANLAGE 66, CH-4052BASEL, SWITZERLAND.

The 1st Saudi Vaccine against COVID-19 | A research published in Q1 Journal | Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University

