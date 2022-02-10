COVID-19 statistics in Saudi Arabia and Iran (comparison)

ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
KSA:
722.002 total cases
1,098,430 tests/1m pop
8.965 deaths
251 deaths/1m pop
Iran:
6,730,608 total cases
530,872 tests/1m pop
133,294 deaths
1,555 deaths/1m pop
That is a huge difference in terms of total cases, test performance, number of fatalities and death rate.
Have in mind that KSA was visited by 16.4 million tourists in 2019 compared to Iran's mere 4.4 million (2017).
Likewise have in mind that KSA/GCC is one of the main aviation hubs in the world and home to one of the largest migrant populations in the world.
Further reading:
NUPCO CEO on How Saudi Arabia Got its COVID-19 Response Right
Economic impact:
RIYADH - The kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2021 has recorded its highest ever non-oil revenues.
While the business climate index for the non-oil economy has grew by more than 13% in October.
Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan confirmed that the Kingdom's non-oil output will grow by 4.8% in 2022 and at a rate of 5% in 2023 and 2024.
The Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman said Saudi Arabia has achieved high rates of real GDP growth for the non-oil sector, which amounted to about 5.4% until the end of the third quarter of 2021.
The Kingdom achieved a record level of SR372 billion on its non-oil revenues in the budget of 2021, which is equivalent to 40% of the total state revenues, amounting SR930 billion.
This statement came after Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers approved the general budget for the fiscal year of 2022 on Sunday, with an estimated total revenues of SR1045 billion and spending of SR955 billion.
Discuss.
Further reading:
Prompt action defines Saudi Arabia’s success story in emerging from COVID-19
Prompt action defines Saudi Arabia’s success story in emerging from COVID-19
COVID-19 mortality rates within Saudi Arabia is approx 0.9 per cent, which is lower than the global rate.
insights.omnia-health.com
NUPCO CEO on How Saudi Arabia Got its COVID-19 Response Right
NUPCO CEO on How Saudi Arabia Got its COVID-19 Response Right
Saudi Arabia’s response to COVID-19 stands up well to international comparisons in both the MENA…
pharmaboardroom.com
Discuss.