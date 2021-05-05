COVID-19 scare at G7 meeting after indian deligates test positive

The Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting in London has been hit by a Covid-19 scare when India's foreign minister and his entire team said they were self-isolating after two delegation members tested positive.Britain is hosting the three-day meeting — the first such G7 event in two years — which has been heavily billed as a chance to restart face-to-face diplomacy and an opportunity for the West to show a united front against threats from China and Russia.India, currently undergoing the world's worst surge in Covid-19 cases, is attending the G7 as a guest and had been due to take part in meetings on Tuesday evening and throughout Wednesday.“Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid-19 positive cases,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Twitter.