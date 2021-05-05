What's new

COVID-19 scare at G7 meeting after indian deligates test positive

1620214224568.png



The Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting in London has been hit by a Covid-19 scare when India's foreign minister and his entire team said they were self-isolating after two delegation members tested positive.

Britain is hosting the three-day meeting — the first such G7 event in two years — which has been heavily billed as a chance to restart face-to-face diplomacy and an opportunity for the West to show a united front against threats from China and Russia.

India, currently undergoing the world's worst surge in Covid-19 cases, is attending the G7 as a guest and had been due to take part in meetings on Tuesday evening and throughout Wednesday.

“Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid-19 positive cases,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Twitter.
 
Modi test positive for piles....... :lol:
 
The more these Westerners suck up to India the worse things get LOL Now the Indians are officially exporting COVID to other nations at the highest level.

What an embarrassment for Britain and all other stooges sucking up to Hindustan.

Have these Indian officials infected the G7 brigade?
 
You do not want to be in a room with an Indian. They have become the mass spreader of the very lethal Indian Virus. I already predicted that most Indians would be infected based on the severity of the situation. India should be on the most unwanted list for every international conference, it is a danger to the rest of the world if they pass it over to other countries.
 
