COVID-19: Saudi Arabia approves Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia approves Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Those wishing to take the vaccine can book an appointment through the Sehhaty app
1613886804600.png


Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority on Thursday authorized the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The authority “approved the use of the vaccine and allowed its import based on the data provided, which has been reviewed with all its details according to accurate scientific methodology,” SPA said.

Health authorities in the Kingdom will initiate procedures for using the AstraZeneca vaccine in accordance with the relevant standards and requirements.

Second phase
The country’s Food and Drug Authority will also analyze samples from each incoming shipment of the vaccine before using it, SPA added.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Thursday the launch of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign across all regions of the Kingdom, adding that those wishing to take the vaccine can book an appointment through the Sehhaty app.
 
Hamartia Antidote

