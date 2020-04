Covid-19 has somehow exposed RSS's nefarious designs as well as anti- Muslim sentiment in the Arab world

The RSS has unleashed its goons against Muslims, many of whom have been lynched brutally

Last week, Mitesh Udeshi, an Abu Dhabi resident, was sacked for posting a sacrilegious cartoon about Islam on his Facebook page while a police complaint was filed against Sameer Bhandari of Future Visions Events & Weddings in Dubai after he asked a Muslim job-seeker from India to “go back to Pakistan”

NMC’s shares were suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange

debt levels have risen to nearly $5 billion, with over $2.7 billion