Covid-19 response in India and Pakistan

Mar 4, 2017
Indians and Pakistanis love competition, especially against each other. They both love comparing their success against the other. Even though Pakistan has a lesser population, area, and resources, it has often trumped India, whether it be Cricket, Hockey, Aerial dogfights, nuclear tests, conflicts, and wars.
When it comes to adopting economic reforms, India has lagged by four decades. Pakistan scored an average of 6 % GDP growth rate for the first four decades while India recorded a 2 to 3 % GDP growth rate, also called the ‘Hindu rate of growth.’
India has also lagged by three decades in adopting Pakistani Ruler/President Zia Ul Haq’s religion-based statecraft with its own Hindu extremists like the Rashtriya Sewak Sangha, Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, Jan Sangha, and Sangh Parivar, etc.
However, one area where India has taken light-year leaps over Pakistan is its poor handling of the Corona Pandemic. That is one competition Pakistan has wholly lost. India is now competing with the Americans to become at least a Covid-19 Superpower with total infections exceeding 30 million compared to the USA’s 34 million.
