What's new

Covid-19: Religious and political gatherings contributed to surge in cases in India, says WHO

Daghalodi

Daghalodi

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 12, 2009
4,303
1
4,673
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The World Health Organization has linked the surge in coronavirus cases in India to religious and political gatherings in the country. In its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic released on Tuesday, the health body flagged flouting of Covid-19 norms in such events.

“A recent risk assessment of the situation in India conducted by WHO found that resurgence and acceleration of Covid-19 transmission in India had several potential contributing factors, including increase in the proportion of cases of SARS-CoV-2 variants with potentially increased transmissibility; several religious and political mass gathering events which increased social mixing and, under use of and reduced adherence to public health and social measures” the document noted.



157516-kffzlqzksl-1618287636.jpg

scroll.in

Covid-19: Religious and political gatherings contributed to surge in cases in India, says WHO

Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Assembly elections in four states and a union Territory, and the Kumbh Mela were held while the second wave raged.
scroll.in scroll.in
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

D
'This Government Has Failed Us': Anger Rises In India Over PM Modi's COVID Response
Replies
0
Views
87
d00od00o
D
Dalit
Young Indian Women Are Using Instagram To Tell The World How Bad Things Are
Replies
10
Views
299
PakistaniAtBahrain
PakistaniAtBahrain
striver44
China’s Neighbors Face a Belligerent Post-Pandemic Beijing
Replies
1
Views
600
striver44
striver44

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom