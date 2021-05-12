The World Health Organization has linked the surge in coronavirus cases in India to religious and political gatherings in the country. In its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic released on Tuesday, the health body flagged flouting of Covid-19 norms in such events.
“A recent risk assessment of the situation in India conducted by WHO found that resurgence and acceleration of Covid-19 transmission in India had several potential contributing factors, including increase in the proportion of cases of SARS-CoV-2 variants with potentially increased transmissibility; several religious and political mass gathering events which increased social mixing and, under use of and reduced adherence to public health and social measures” the document noted.
Covid-19: Religious and political gatherings contributed to surge in cases in India, says WHO
Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Assembly elections in four states and a union Territory, and the Kumbh Mela were held while the second wave raged.
