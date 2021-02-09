COVID-19 Recoveries in Iran above 1.26 Million

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – More than 1,260,000 coronavirus positive cases have recovered from the infectious disease in Iran, the Health Ministry said.

COVID-19 Recoveries in Iran above 1.26 Million - Society/Culture news - Tasnim News Agency TEHRAN (Tasnim) – More than 1,260,000 coronavirus positive cases have recovered from the infectious disease in Iran, the Health Ministry said.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Monday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said at least 1,260,045 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.She also put the death toll from the coronavirus at 58,536, saying the disease has taken the lives of 67 patients over the past 24 hours.The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has exceeded 1,473,750 following the detection of 7,321 new cases since Sunday noon, the spokeswoman added.Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,778 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 106 million and the death toll has exceeded 2.32 million.