https://arynews.tv/en/ary-telethon-celebs-businessmen-donations-pms-covid-19-fund/



RY Telethon: Celebs, businessmen announce donations for PM’s COVID-19 fund

Hussain Dawood pledges Rs1bn to bolster fight against corona pandemic

Amir Khan to Donate Rs 40m to Pakistan’s COVID-19 Fund

Pak Navy to contribute to PM's Relief Fund for COVID-19