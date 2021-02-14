Covid-19 pandemic: China 'refused to give data' to WHO team

WHO experts slam NYT report on China trip, say they were 'misquoted' Scientists from the World Health Organization (WHO) recently refuted claims in a New York Times article that Chinese scientists refused to hand over important data during their trip to China to study the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

Scientists from the World Health Organization (WHO) recently took to Twitter to refute claims in a New York Times article that Chinese scientists refused to hand over important data during their trip to China to study the origin of the COVID-19 virus."This was NOT my experience on WHO mission. As lead of animal/environment working group I found trust & openness with my China counterparts. We DID get access to critical new data throughout," wrote Peter Ben Daszak on Twitter.