Covid-19: Over 1,100 doctors, 300 journalists killed in India

A general view of the mass cremation of those who died from the Covid-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 26, 2021Some 420 doctors succumbed to the disease in the second wave this year while 748 died during the first wave in 2020Doctors and journalists, who are at the forefront of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, paid a heavy price due to the surge of coronavirus that claimed nearly 300,000 lives and infected 26.3 million people in India since February last year.More than 1,100 doctors and 300 journalists across India have lost their lives at the battle against coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic that created havoc in the south Asian country, according to separate reports of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Institute of Perception Studies (IPS).The IMA said on Saturday that 420 doctors including 100 in Delhi succumbed to the coronavirus disease in the second wave of the pandemic while 748 died during the first wave in 2020.Of them, 50 deaths were recorded on Sunday. The highest number of fatalities has been reported from Bihar followed by Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.A doctor checks the medical reports as she examines the patients who recovered from Covid-19 coronavirus and now infected with Black Fungus, a deadly fungal infection at a ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad on May 21, 2021 |According to the report, only 3% of doctors, who succumbed to the coronavirus disease, were fully vaccinated. In India, 66% of health workers have been fully vaccinated so far.However, the medical body observed that the actual number of deaths might be higher because it (IMA) only keeps the record of its 350,000 members out of 1.2 million doctors in the country.Besides, a study conducted by the Delhi-based Institute of Perception Studies (IPS) revealed that more than 300 media persons including some senior journalists died of Covid-19 between April 2020 and May 2021. Of the total, 253 death cases are verified and 93 are not verified.On average, three journalists died every day in April 2021. In May, this average climbed to four per day. Most of the deceased journalists belong to the 41-50 age group and they are from print media.Of the total journalists who died of Covid during the period, 54% were from print media, 25% from TV and digital media and 18% were freelancers, the study revealed.The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has been far more devastating for the media than the first. The second wave claimed the lives of 171 journalists between April 1, 2021, and May 16, 2021, IPS added.Amid the surge of coronavirus, many Indian states have declared journalists as frontline workers and they are being vaccinated on a priority basis.India has emerged as the worst affected country of coronavirus globally with a total of 295,525 fatalities and 26,289,290 infections so far although the rate of infection is reducing in the country during the last couple of days.Indian health ministry latest data shows today that 2.57 lakh new cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours. The death tolls climbed to 4,194 during the period.