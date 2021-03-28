Q: What should individuals with anaphylactic reactions do since they cannot receive the Covid-19 vaccination for now?

Q: Should individuals with chronic stable medical conditions get vaccinated?

Q: Can I get vaccinated if I have had surgery in my limbs?

Q: Different trials in different countries have reported different efficacy levels for Sinovac. Is this of concern?

Covid-19 mRNA vaccines best at preventing symptomatic infection against variants mRNA vaccines were found to induce high levels of neutralising antibodies. . Read more at straitstimes.com.