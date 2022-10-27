Covid-19 ‘Most Likely’ Leaked From Lab in China, US Senate GOP Report Says

F-22Raptor
WASHINGTON—The Covid-19 pandemic that has killed millions worldwide “was most likely the result of a research-related incident” in China, and not natural transmission of a virus from animal to human, a new report by Republicans on the Senate health committee concludes.
The study cites details about the early spread of the SARS-COV-2 virus, which causes Covid; the fact that no animal host has been identified nearly three years into the pandemic; and troubled biosafety procedures at labs in the Chinese city of Wuhan to buttress its conclusion.
Covid-19 ‘Most Likely’ Leaked From Lab in China, Senate GOP Report Says
More evidence is needed for a definitive conclusion on origin of virus, report says Its findings are likely to fuel calls for more probes.
