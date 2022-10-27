What's new

Covid-19 ‘Most Likely’ Leaked From Lab in China, US Senate GOP Report Says

WASHINGTON—The Covid-19 pandemic that has killed millions worldwide “was most likely the result of a research-related incident” in China, and not natural transmission of a virus from animal to human, a new report by Republicans on the Senate health committee concludes.

The study cites details about the early spread of the SARS-COV-2 virus, which causes Covid; the fact that no animal host has been identified nearly three years into the pandemic; and troubled biosafety procedures at labs in the Chinese city of Wuhan to buttress its conclusion.


Covid-19 ‘Most Likely’ Leaked From Lab in China, Senate GOP Report Says

More evidence is needed for a definitive conclusion on origin of virus, report says Its findings are likely to fuel calls for more probes.
Why do we need to believe in what US politician said, when we can't even believe in what our own politician said in our country. So whatever he said is basically bullsh*t
 
Then usa can explain why in Dec 2019, about 1.5% or close to 5 millions americans already infected. lol

Coronavirus Was In U.S. Weeks Earlier Than Previously Known, Study Says

The discovery, uncovered after analyzing blood donations from nine states, strengthens evidence that the coronavirus was quietly spreading around the world before health officials were aware.
Coronavirus Was In U.S. Weeks Earlier Than Previously Known, Study Says​


December 1, 20202:50 AM ET
This discovery adds to evidence that the virus was quietly spreading around the world before health officials and the public were aware, disrupting previous thinking of how the illness first emerged and how it has since evolved. It also shows the virus's presence in U.S. communities likely didn't start with the first case identified case in January.


Researchers came to this conclusion after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed blood donations collected by the American Red Cross from residents in nine states. They found evidence of coronavirus antibodies in 106 out of 7,389 blood donations. The CDC analyzed the blood collected between Dec. 13 and Jan. 17.

The presence of antibodies in a person's blood means they were exposed to a virus, in this case the coronavirus, and that their body's immune system triggered a defensive response.

