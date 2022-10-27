Covid-19 ‘Most Likely’ Leaked From Lab in China, US Senate GOP Report Says

Coronavirus Was In U.S. Weeks Earlier Than Previously Known, Study Says The discovery, uncovered after analyzing blood donations from nine states, strengthens evidence that the coronavirus was quietly spreading around the world before health officials were aware.

Then usa can explain why in Dec 2019, about 1.5% or close to 5 millions americans already infected. lolDecember 1, 20202:50 AM ET.....................................This discovery adds to evidence that the virus was quietly spreading around the world before health officials and the public were aware, disrupting previous thinking of how the illness first emerged and how it has since evolved. It also shows the virus's presence in U.S. communities likely didn't start with the first case identified case in January.Researchers came to this conclusion after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionThe presence of antibodies in a person's blood means they were exposed to a virus, in this case the coronavirus, and that their body's immune system triggered a defensive response........................................................