Tai Hai Chen
- Oct 15, 2017
Covid-19 Lockdowns Ripple Across China—‘I Wonder How Long I Can Hang On’
As the Delta variant puts China through one of its biggest Covid-19 outbreaks since it first closed off Wuhan in early 2020, new lockdowns and other strict controls are taking place across the country.
‘Zero-Covid’ measures disrupt schools and prompt train evacuations; a toddler endures 100 swab tests
For more than a year, residents living in a remote border town have been China’s foot soldiers in the battle against the coronavirus, enduring lockdown after lockdown to shield the rest of the country from contagion.