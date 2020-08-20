Covid-19 left children at greater risk of abuse: Unicef Amin Ahmed |Updated 20 Aug 2020 Around two-thirds of the countries reported that at least one service had been severely affected, including South Africa, Malaysia, Nigeria and Pakistan. ISLAMABAD: Key findings from a rapid assessment of the impact of confinement on children in Pakistan indicate that changes in their home life are linked to increased stress in them and reduced patience in care-givers. A new Unicef report released on Wednesday says more than 2,600 social service professionals have received virtual or face-to-face training in psychosocial support and stigma prevention based on a standard training package developed with Unicef support in response to coronavirus. Integration of mental health and psychosocial support services in health and education is also under way to ensure sustainable access to these services over the longer term, including when schools reopen, the report says. Violence prevention and response services have been severely disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving children at increased risk of violence, exploitation and abuse, according to a global survey by Unicef. Of the 136 countries that responded to Unicef’s Socio-economic Impact Survey of Covid-19 Response, 104 reported a disruption in services related to violence against children. Around two-thirds of the countries reported that at least one service had been severely affected, including South Africa, Malaysia, Nigeria and Pakistan. South Asia, and Eastern Europe and Central Asia have the highest proportion of countries reporting disruptions in the availability of services.