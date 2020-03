Here are some of the most commonly asked questions about COVID-19:

Q: Hasn’t this been around for years?

While CoronaVirus family has existed for years… CoVid19 has NOT been around years (think regular Flu vs Spanish Flu)… it’s actually got very suspicious signs of being modified bioweapon (CRISPR Gene splicing artifacts, HIV RNA inserts, etc), this strain only has been around since Nov/Oct AT THE LATEST…

Humans have no immunity to this virus family it’s primarily affected wild animals in the past… we’re able to fight off new Flu viruses such as H1N1 more effectively because our bodies have seen similar viruses before.

Q: But the Flu kills more people right?

The Flu has a kill rate of 0.1% This conservatively is 2%, likely as high as 10-15% once we have more than 2 months of data. Yes, the Flu has “killed more people” but the Flu is WORLDWIDE infecting billions of people a year this has inflected at most 100k-200k so far…

There’s something called R0 (R-naught) that is a rate on transmissivity of viruses, the flu has a 1.28 R0 meaning every 1 person that gets it on average spreads to 1.28 other people… CoVid19 has a 4-6 R0 based on current data, meaning it spreads to 4-6 people for each person infected… the math on that is ASTOUNDING… after 10 hops instead of 15… 15… people being infected with the Flu… CoVid19 would have over 30,000 people infected… when the media compares Flu to CoVid19 they’re comparing 15 people to 30,000 and 0.1% death rate to 20-30x higher death rate of 2-3% (at a minimum). They’re trying to prevent panic but they’re also preventing people from taking basic responsibility for their own safety and well being…

Q: Big Pharma will save us with a Vaccine!?

Likely hood of a vaccine that works near term is extremely low, they’ve never successfully created a vaccine for any other viruses in the coronavirus family… The vaccines tested in the past for similar viruses have resulted in the body reacting similarly to the real virus creating cytokine storms and killing subjects.

Q: So… How is this going to affect me then?

Quarantines: The likely hood of Quarantines coming are high, for the first time in 100 years the US has forcibly quarantined more than a few people at once already. DOD has officially started building quarantine facilities near major airports. A responsible person would be prepared to shelter at home for anywhere from a few weeks to a few months.

Economic and Supply chain disruptions: Don’t count on being able to always get instantly any of the “Just in Time” delivery items we take for granted now… There is at least a 5-9 day life span of CoVid19 on surfaces and possibly as high as 24 days. Packages coming from overseas may soon have quarantine periods or decontamination processes they must go through.

Q: What are the signs and symptoms of CoVid-19?

Symptoms CoVid-19 can present itself as mild to severe. The most common signs could include respiratory and breathing difficulties, fever, cough, and shortness of breath. In more severe cases, it can even lead to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

Q: Is CoVid-19 unstoppable at this point?

Basic Preparations are simple… in order of importance (IMHO)

30-180 days of food bought ahead of time… just stock up on non-perishables you would eat normally and won’t waste… plan for some variety and flexibility.

Water bottles (30 days+) & Water Filters for filtering drinking water if needed

Basic medical supplies – you won’t want to go to the doctor unless you have CoVid19

Treat at home supplies for Flu symptoms – Robitussin DM, Ibuprofen, Tylenol, etc

N95/99/100 Masks, Goggles ( swim/etc work ), Gloves

Minimal Supplements: Liposomal Vitamin C (3 grams per day), Elderberry (clinical studies showing a reduction in the intensity of Flu), Chaga (from fruiting bodies – anecdotal reports of helping with symptoms and some clinical evidence regular to HIV similarities)

Hand sanitizer, Tarps, Plastic sheets, Duct tape

A broad range of Supplements: Essential Oils, Full Vitamin range, C60, NMN, Emergen-C

Cash on hand, Silver coins (pre-1964 quarters work great)

Guns… plenty of ammo…

Animal necessities… stock of Dog Food, Cat Food, etc

Additional bulk water storage… Tub Water storage bags, Water Bricks, Stackable Water Tanks

“The Survival Medicine Handbook” https://www.preppergroups.com/the-survival-medicine-handbook/

